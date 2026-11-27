MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 27 (IANS) Three children, including two siblings, drowned after falling into a deep pit while bathing in a pond in Chanda village under Athmalgola block of Patna district on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Ritesh Kumar (10), son of Shailendra Yadav; his sister Sonali Kumari (8); and their cousin Shivani Kumari (8), daughter of Dharmendra Singh.

The incident has plunged the village into mourning, with the bereaved families inconsolable.

According to local residents, the three children had gone to bathe in the Sanda pond on Friday.

While bathing, they accidentally entered a deep pit in the pond. Unaware of the depth, they began drowning.

On noticing the incident, villagers rushed to the pond and attempted to rescue the children.

However, all three had drowned by the time help reached them.

The incident triggered grief and shock across Chanda village.

Residents gathered at the spot as news of the deaths spread, while family members struggled to come to terms with the loss.

A police team from Athmalgola police station, led by Station House Officer Rahul Kumar Navneet, reached the spot along with acting Circle Officer Amit Kumar.

The police took custody of the bodies and sent them to the Sub-Divisional Hospital in Barh for post-mortem examinations. The post-mortem will be conducted in the presence of the deceased's family members.

Necessary legal formalities are being completed, and the district administration has started the process to compensate the families of the deceased.

The tragedy has also brought the families' difficult circumstances into focus.

The fathers of the deceased children, Shailendra Kumar Yadav and Dharmendra Singh, reportedly work as daily-wage labourers to support their families.

The families, dependent on daily earnings to meet their basic needs, have now been left devastated by the loss of three children in a single incident.

A pall of gloom has descended over the village, where residents and relatives are mourning the deaths.