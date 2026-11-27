New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday called for greater compassion to address domestic and global challenges, urging people to move past ego-driven selfishness and recognise an underlying inner connection across life and society. Speaking in New Delhi at the launch of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kailash Satyarthi's book Karunanaya Ram, Bhagwat contrasted the archetypes of Ram and Ravana to argue that self-centeredness blinds people to shared humanity and universal harmony. Rather than focusing on specific policy debates, Bhagwat framed contemporary domestic and international crises around an ethical shift from individual ego toward empathy and connectedness. Bhagwat emphasised that compassion is essential regardless of scale or time, stating, "There is a great need for this compassion. I do not discuss the world's problems, whether they are domestic or international. Whether it is today's, yesterday's, or the ones coming in the future. The root of everything lies in one place. So, the feeling of compassion. What was the difference between Ravana and Ram—one could say that Ravana was arrogant, while Ram was compassionate. But what is arrogance? It is the inability to look beyond 'I' and 'mine.' Why are we unable to move past this? It is because we remain unaware of a certain truth—or, even if we know it in words, we have not experienced it."

Explaining why external variety often leads people to assume separation, Bhagwat pointed to differences across nature, behaviour, and daily habits while arguing that outward labels and divisions are impermanent. "That truth is that we all look different. We, meaning not just the human race. Not just the living world, but the entire universe. This is through different forms. It is full, and they all look different; their physical behaviours are all different, eating and drinking- we are all different. And so we assume that we are all different. But this is not the reality. It is natural for things to look, happen, speak, and move differently. But this is not reality. What is reality? We are all connected from within. And these different groups, colours, and everything else like names, keep forming and fading away; they come and go, they exist today but might not tomorrow," he said. The address took place at the unveiling of Karunanaya Ram by Kailash Satyarthi, whose decades of activism centre on child rights, social justice, and compassion-driven ethics. Bhutan Princess Sonam Dechan Wangchuck, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and author Kailash Satyarthi were among those present at the New Delhi event. (ANI)