Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 27 (ANI): Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava on Friday inaugurated a state-of-the-art Spectral CT facility at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) in Bengaluru to strengthen advanced emergency diagnostics, particularly for stroke, neurovascular conditions and other critical medical emergencies. During her visit to NIMHANS, Srivastava also reviewed the progress of key national initiatives and programmes aimed at strengthening mental healthcare, suicide prevention, addiction treatment and neurological care in the country. She reviewed the Tele-MANAS initiative, which has crossed 50 lakh calls, expanding access to mental health support across the country. The Health Secretary also took stock of specialised addiction treatment services, telemedicine follow-ups and community outreach activities being undertaken under the Tobacco Control and Drug De-addiction Programme. During the visit, she reviewed NIMHANS' research, early intervention, capacity-building and community-based initiatives for suicide prevention. Srivastava also reviewed the Karnataka Brain Health Initiative, which has conducted 2.61 lakh screenings and provided treatment to 32,630 patients. The visit underscored the government's continued focus on strengthening accessible, comprehensive and technology-enabled mental healthcare and neurological services across the country.

Earlier in the day, Srivastava also attended the event on 'AI Leadership for India in the Non-Communicable Disease (NCD) Care' at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, where she reviewed the progress and roadmap of the Translational AI for Networked Universal Healthcare (TANUH) AI Centre of Excellence in Healthcare, including its roll-outs for rapid evidence generation. Discussions highlighted the deployment of AI-powered solutions for early detection and management of NCDs, including breast and oral cancer screening tools. A clinical decision support system for diabetes and hypertension is also being deployed through the National Health Authority. The Union Health Secretary also held discussions with IISc's senior leadership on ongoing initiatives and visited the site of the Tata IISc Medical School's Bagchi-Parthasarathy Hospital. These initiatives aim to strengthen accessible, technology-enabled and evidence-driven healthcare through AI and innovation. Srivastava also held discussions with IISc's senior management and visited the Tata IISc Medical School's Bagchi-Parthasarathy Hospital site. (ANI)