Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 27 (ANI): Nita Football Academy cruised to a 5-0 win over Juba Sangha FC in the Indian Women's League (IWL) 2026-27 first encounter of the day at the Kalyani Stadium on Friday. Neha (45+2') broke the deadlock before Pratima Bangal (52'), Nongmeikapam Sibani Devi (83'), Matilda Kwao (89') and Khumukcham Bhumika Devi (90+2') completed the rout in the second half, according to a press release from IWL.

It was an engaging start to the contest with both teams tussling for possession in a fierce midfield battle. Juba Sangha FC manufactured the first opportunity of the game with Vipanshi hitting the post in the 3rd minute. She continued to pose a challenge to the Nita FA defence in the opening exchanges. However, Nita FA grew into the game and began to find their passing rhythm, with their midfielders dictating the tempo. They carved open the Juba Sangha FC defence on a couple of occasions but lacked the finishing touch. The best of those chances fell to Neha, who failed to hit the target from close range. Nita FA were eventually rewarded for their persistence on the stroke of half-time, when Neha atoned for her earlier miss by finishing off a devastating counter-attack to give her side a 1-0 lead at the break.

The side from Odisha picked up where they had left off, doubling their lead shortly after the restart. Pratima rose highest from a corner in the 52nd minute and found the back of the net with a towering header. Nita FA continued to build on that momentum with their relentless high press and added a third in the 83rd minute. Matilda Kwao's exceptional hold-up play set up the chance for Sibani, who made no mistake from the edge of the box. Neha then turned provider in the 89th minute, making a scintillating run down the left channel before finding Matilda in the six-yard box for the simplest of tap-ins. Bhumi rounded up a sensational display for her side in the ninetieth minute. She added a fifth as she arrived late in the box to finish off a well-rounded move, further adding to Juba Sangha's misery.

The commanding win takes them to the top of the table with six points from two matches, level with Sethu FC and East Bengal FC but ahead on goal difference. The IWL 2026-27 action continues on Friday, November 27, with BBFS Garhwal United FC vs East Bengal FC at the Kalyani Stadium. (ANI)