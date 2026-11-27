Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 27 (ANI): After the Karnataka Government exposed over-blending of ethanol in petrol beyond the prescribed E20 limit, the Legal Metrology Department has begun inspecting Oil Marketing Company (OMC) terminals, where the blending is carried out. MLA Rizwan Arshad shared the details on X, stating that the inspection was taken up after the State Government flagged the violation. At the IOCL Terminal, Devanagonthi, mass flow meters tested against a verified proving measure showed excess delivery of 14 litres of ethanol for every 3,000 litres, while motor gasoline was short-delivered by 4-6 litres. Both are beyond permissible limits, he said. A show-cause notice has been issued under the Legal Metrology Act, 2009.

According to the notice issued by the Department of Legal Metrology, Government of Karnataka, the inspection was conducted after reference to a complaint regarding discrepancies in ethanol blending. During the inspection, the discrepancies were observed when the meters were tested using a verified master measure. The notice states that the discrepancies observed are beyond the permissible limits, and the standard error includes a significant deviation in the measurement of quantities of petroleum products during loading. The IOCL Terminal has been directed to explain why action should not be taken against it for the violations, and to ensure compliance with the applicable Legal Metrology Act and Rules. The Department has also directed that the concerned measuring systems be got verified and re-stamped by the Legal Metrology Department after rectification, and that compliance be reported. The notice warns that failure to reply within the stipulated time or to comply with the directions may lead to further action under the provisions of the Legal Metrology Act, 2009. (ANI)