Reckong Peo (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 27 (ANI): Six students of Classes 11 and 12 have been suspended for 15 days following an alleged assault on a Class 11 student at the boys' hostel of PM SHRI Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), Reckong Peo, in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district. The school principal has also been served a show-cause notice after a video of the incident, reportedly dating back around two months, went viral on social media. The incident has raised serious concerns over student safety, hostel supervision and the functioning of the school administration.

The district administration has initiated an inquiry into the matter, including possible ragging, alleged use of intoxicating substances and lapses in the hostel monitoring system. Kinnaur Deputy Commissioner Sonakshi Singh Tomar confirmed the authenticity of the viral video and said that it was approximately two months old. Following the circulation of the video, teams from the police, school administration, education department and Child Welfare Committee (CWC) visited the school and conducted a preliminary inquiry. The administration is also in contact with the victim student and his family to facilitate the formal registration of a complaint. Police have initiated their own investigation and necessary legal proceedings.

Speaking to ANI on the swift administrative response, Tomar said she had sought an initial report immediately after receiving information about the incident and directed the school to submit preventive guidelines. "So far, we have taken significant action. Yesterday, as soon as I received information about this here in the office, I dispatched all our teams—the police, the Child Welfare Committee, and the education department team—and asked them for a preliminary report, which has now reached me. In addition to this, the Chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee is also scheduled to visit today. Furthermore, we have issued a show-cause notice to the school principal, and directives have been issued to ensure such an incident does not occur again. For this, they will draft a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and submit it here. Along with that, they will submit a report outlining all the precautionary measures they are required to put in place," Tomar said.

Detailing the disciplinary action taken against the accused students, she noted that they were barred from staying on campus during their examinations. "Regarding the action already taken so far: the five students who were involved in assaulting the boy have been suspended by the school for 15 days and sent back to their residences. They have not been permitted to stay on campus to write their exams; they will appear for their exams from home. Since the students who carried out the assault are in Class 12, to ensure their examinations are not disrupted, the school has currently placed them under suspension. Stricter action is likely to follow once their examinations conclude," she further said.

Outlining the outreach and counselling support extended to the victim and parents, Tomar assured full administrative backing if the family decides to press formal charges. "The student who was assaulted had joined the school recently in July. We have spoken with him as well; officials from the Child Welfare Committee and the welfare officer visited him and provided counselling. Counselling was also conducted with his parents regarding whether they wish to register a formal complaint in this regard. As of now, no formal response has been received from the family's side. The moment they decide to lodge a complaint, our entire administrative machinery will remain active and support them proactively. In addition, counselling has also been provided to the parents of the students involved. I have further directed that another counselling session be organised involving the parents of all students. Strict guidelines must be maintained at the school, ensuring that any student found indulging in such acts will face severe disciplinary action," Tomar stated.

The administration is examining the roles and responsibilities of the hostel in-charge, assistant superintendent, wardens and teachers who were on duty at the time of the incident. The inquiry will also examine whether the school authorities were aware of the incident earlier and whether any delay or negligence occurred in taking action. Apart from the assault, officials are looking into possible ragging and the suspected use of intoxicating substances among students. The circumstances under which students were using mobile phones inside the school premises and whether they had permission to do so are also being examined. The school principal has been issued a show-cause notice, while communications have also been sent to the concerned headquarters in Chandigarh. Tomar has appealed to students to refrain from violence, ragging and other indisciplinary activities, warning that such conduct could adversely affect their future. She said that a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) would be issued to ensure timely redressal of student complaints. Under the proposed mechanism, students would also be able to submit complaints anonymously without disclosing their identities.

Elaborating on her appeal for student discipline and stronger dormitory oversight across institutions, the Deputy Commissioner stressed the long-term impact of misconduct. "I would also like to appeal to the students not to engage in any such behaviour that could jeopardise your entire career ahead. Such incidents remain on your record, leave a mark on your career trajectory, and reflect poorly on your character reports. I would also urge schools to exercise utmost vigilance. It is my appeal to all schools to issue strict instructions to their dormitories and wardens to carry out regular checks. First and foremost, an SOP for this must be established in schools. For grievance redressal as well, we have asked schools to ensure that if any child is facing hardship, there should be an anonymous complaint mechanism where students can submit complaints without having to disclose their names, followed by an SOP defining the exact course of action to be taken," she said.

Tomar also noted that the ongoing inquiry would guide further action alongside formal communication with the JNV regional office. "These are the immediate steps we have taken. We have received the preliminary report, while the inquiry is still ongoing. As facts are established through the inquiry, whatever necessary actions are required will be initiated. In addition, the official report that needs to be submitted to the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya regional headquarters in Chandigarh is also being sent from our end. We will continue to keep you informed as further action proceeds," the Deputy Commissioner added. The Child Welfare Committee will submit a detailed report to the district administration and the state government. Since Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya operates under the Union Government, further action will be taken after the report is received by the higher authorities. (ANI)