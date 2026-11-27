MENAFN - IANS) Kochi, Nov 27 (IANS) The Kerala High Court on Friday refused to grant interim relief to Reporter TV Managing Director Anto Augustine, who has sought to quash the criminal case against him over the failed attempt to bring Lionel Messi and the Argentine football team to Kerala.

Justice P.V. Balakrishnan declined to stay further proceedings in the case and asked the state to file its reply.

The case will be heard again after ten days.

Appearing for Augustine, his counsel told the court that the investigating team had earlier assured it that there was no intention to arrest him.

Based on this assurance, his anticipatory bail petition had been closed.

However, the investigation team was now issuing notices to him, causing unnecessary harassment, the counsel said.

"When the anticipatory bail application was heard, they specifically said that they had no intention to arrest him. But they are unnecessarily sending notices," the lawyer told the court.

The court declined to grant any interim protection.

"When the Director General of Prosecution is asking for time, it is only proper to allow it," the judge said.

The case relates to alleged financial irregularities in the proposed football event.

Augustine's Reporter Broadcasting Company (RBC) was the main commercial sponsor of the event.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case has accused Augustine of cheating and criminal conspiracy.

The FIR alleges that he conspired to include false details in an agreement signed with the Argentina Football Association to cheat the state government.

It also alleges that he tried to avoid paying a security deposit of Rs five crore for using the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi.

Augustine has approached the High Court seeking to quash the FIR and all further proceedings in the case.

In September, the SIT searched several places linked to him.

During a search at his family home in Wayanad, officials seized liquor quantity which was above the legal limit for personal possession.

The Excise Department registered a separate case over the liquor seizure.

Augustine was arrested in that case but was granted bail by the High Court on September 22.

The present petition is separate and relates to the alleged cheating and conspiracy in the failed Messi event.