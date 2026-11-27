Oando PLC ( ), Africa's leading indigenous energy solutions provider listed on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) and Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), has signed agreements for its ₦203.8 billion Rights Issue, which will fund the development of its upstream assets, strengthen its financial position and support the Company's next phase of growth. The signing ceremony, held on November 27, 2026, at Oando's headquarters in Lagos, and comes ahead of the offer's opening on December 7, 2026.

The Rights Issue comprises 4,076,185,240 ordinary shares at ₦50 per share and will be available to eligible shareholders on the basis of one new ordinary share for every two ordinary shares held. Shareholders on the Nigerian register who held shares as at the qualification date of February 13, 2026, and shareholders on the South African register recorded as at the close of business on December 4, 2026, will be eligible to participate, giving them the opportunity to increase their investment in Oando and participate in its next phase of growth.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ademola Akinrele SAN, Chairman of Oando's Board said the Rights Issue followed the Board's consideration of several financing options, with the decision to prioritise existing shareholders by giving them the first opportunity to invest in the Company.“The Board, having considered the options of a variety of financial instruments, decided to go with the Rights Issue as the first instance. And the principle behind it is to give the shareholders the first opportunity to invest in their own company,” he said.

Reflecting on Oando's strategic acquisitions and its transformation from a predominantly downstream business into a major upstream oil and gas operator, the Chairman described the Company's current focus as building on the scale achieved through its acquisitions by developing its assets, growing production, and strengthening its financial position.“We have moved from a period of conquest into one of consolidation. Our bankers have brought us this far, but this next phase requires us to focus on cash flow and direct capital towards our assets. We need to drill, we need to produce and we need to reduce our debt,” he said. He also assured shareholders of transparency and accountability in the deployment of the proceeds, committing the Board to periodic reporting on their utilisation.

Group Chief Executive of Oando PLC, Wale Tinubu (CON), said the Company's next phase would focus on realising the full economic potential of its expanded asset base and delivering sustainable value to shareholders.“We have spent three decades building this enterprise. The next chapter is about realising its full economic potential and delivering sustainable value to our shareholders,” he said.

Oando's average production has grown from approximately 24,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in 2024 to approximately 43,000 boepd in the first nine months of 2026. The Company has also identified over 100 well intervention activities within its existing portfolio, supporting its ambition to grow production to 100,000 boepd by 2030. Against this backdrop of expansion and production growth, Tinubu said debt had played an important role in financing Oando's acquisitions over the past decade, but that the Company's next phase required a stronger equity foundation.“The proceeds will support the development of our oil and gas assets, strengthen the working capital of our trading business and reduce our indebtedness, enabling us to generate stronger cash flows, reinvest in growth and deliver sustainable returns to our shareholders,” Tinubu said

Chuka Eseka, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Vetiva Capital Management Limited, Lead Issuing House to the Rights Issue, said the transaction would further strengthen Oando's capital structure and position the Company to unlock the economic value of its expanded asset base. He said,“After this transaction, it will become very clear to everyone that Oando is a stock to keep for the long term, based on the strategic position of the enterprise.”

The Rights Issue is being coordinated by Vetiva Advisory Services Limited as Lead Issuing House, alongside Argentil Capital Limited, APT Securities and Funds Limited, Coronation Merchant Bank Limited, Ecobank Development Company Limited and Rand Merchant Bank Nigeria Limited as Joint Issuing Houses. DLA Piper and Banwo&Ighodalo are the solicitors to the transaction.

The Rights Issue marks a significant step in Oando's transition from acquisition-led expansion to the development of its asset base, as the Company focuses on growing production, strengthening its financial position and realising the full potential of its portfolio. With its sights set on a medium term production target of 100,000 boepd, Oando remains focused on building a stronger business and delivering sustainable long-term value to its shareholders.

Eligible shareholders are encouraged to review the Rights Circular for details of their entitlements, application procedures and timelines, and may subscribe through participating banks, approved fintech platforms and stockbroking platforms.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Oando PLC.