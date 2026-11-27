Global, November 27, 2026, Bitcoin climbed back above $62,000 on November 27, extending its recovery after falling close to $57,000 earlier in the week. The move has provided some relief to cryptocurrency investors following several sessions of heavy selling, although the market remains significantly below its previous record high.

CoinGlass market data showed Bitcoin trading at approximately $62,118 on November 27, up around 2.47% over the preceding 24 hours. The reported trading range was approximately $59,877 to $62,169, while BTC had gained about 5.65% over seven days. These figures represent a market snapshot and may change as trading continues.

Bitcoin Buyers Defend the $60,000 Level

The recovery follows a volatile period in which Bitcoin briefly approached $57,000. The decline raised concerns about whether buyers would be able to defend the $60,000 psychological level, particularly as institutional investment products continued to experience withdrawals.

Bitcoin's latest move above that threshold suggests that some traders have started returning to the market after the sharp correction. However, the rebound should be considered in the context of the broader decline rather than treated as confirmation of a new bullish trend.

Market participants are also monitoring the relationship between Bitcoin's spot price and derivatives activity. CoinGlass reported approximately $47.76 billion in BTC futures volume over the preceding 24 hours, compared with around $3.90 billion in spot volume. The difference highlights the importance of leveraged trading in current market activity.

The Next Price Levels Traders Are Watching

The $60,000 area remains an important reference point. Maintaining prices above it could help improve short-term sentiment, while a renewed decline below that level may bring attention back to the recent lows near $57,000.

On the upside, the latest intraday high near $62,169 provides an immediate reference for traders. A sustained move beyond that area, supported by spot-market demand, would offer stronger evidence of recovery.

What Could Influence BTC Next?

Investors will continue watching US economic expectations, ETF flows, futures positioning and broader financial-market sentiment. These factors may determine whether the latest recovery attracts fresh buying or loses momentum.

For now, Bitcoin has regained ground, but the market has not yet demonstrated that its recent selling pressure has fully disappeared.