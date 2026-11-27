Global, November 27, 2026, Cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin is preparing to remove Monero (XMR) from its spot trading platform on November 30, following a decision announced on November 26. The move will affect four XMR trading pairs and several additional services, including automated trading products, flexible savings and loan collateral support.

The exchange attributed the decision to its platform policies but did not provide a more specific explanation in its announcement. The development adds another exchange-access restriction for Monero, a privacy-focused cryptocurrency designed to make transaction details more difficult to trace publicly.

Which Monero Services Will Be Removed?

KuCoin confirmed that the XMR/USDT, XMR/USDC, XMR/ETH and XMR/BTC spot trading pairs will be delisted at 08:00 UTC on November 30.

The exchange has also outlined separate deadlines for other services. XMR deposits have already been suspended and will not resume. KuCoin Earn's XMR Flexible Savings product is scheduled to be removed at 12:00 UTC on November 27, with users' principal and accrued earnings transferred automatically to their Funding Accounts.

The exchange's trading bots supporting XMR will be discontinued at 06:00 UTC on November 30. XMR will also stop being accepted as collateral for KuCoin VIP Loan products from November 30.

Withdrawals are currently scheduled to remain available until 08:00 UTC on December 31, although KuCoin warned that the service could close earlier under certain project-related circumstances.

Monero Faces Another Exchange-Access Challenge

Monero's privacy features have made it a subject of continuing regulatory and compliance scrutiny. Financial authorities in several jurisdictions have increased their attention to transaction transparency, anti-money-laundering controls and the ability of exchanges to monitor customer activity.

However, KuCoin's announcement does not identify a specific regulator, legal order or government directive as the reason for this decision. It would therefore be inaccurate to describe the delisting as a government-imposed ban.

The distinction matters because exchange listing policies and statutory restrictions are separate forms of market access control.

What XMR Holders Should Know

Users holding Monero on KuCoin should review the official schedule, cancel relevant orders and assess their withdrawal arrangements before the stated deadlines. They should also check the supported withdrawal network and destination details before transferring funds.

The decision may affect liquidity on a major trading venue, but it does not mean that the Monero network itself is shutting down. The wider impact will depend on how other exchanges and market participants respond.