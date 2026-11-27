Global, November 27, 2026, Cryptocurrency derivatives markets recorded approximately $146 million in liquidations over a recent 24-hour period as Bitcoin continued trading through a volatile recovery. At the same time, blockchain monitoring services identified more than 100,000 BTC in whale-sized transaction volume, bringing renewed attention to large-wallet activity and exchange movements.

Blockmetric's November 27 market snapshot showed approximately $146 million in total liquidations across the markets it tracks. Short positions accounted for around $99 million, while long positions represented approximately $46.9 million. The data covered 43,877 liquidation events during the reported period.

Short Positions Face the Larger Losses

The imbalance between short and long liquidations suggests that traders betting on falling prices experienced greater forced closures during the reporting period.

A liquidation occurs when an exchange automatically closes a leveraged position after its margin becomes insufficient to support the trade. When prices move sharply against leveraged positions, forced closures can add to market activity and increase short-term volatility.

Bitcoin accounted for approximately $49.4 million of the reported liquidations, while Ethereum represented around $31.4 million. Binance recorded the largest exchange-level total in Blockmetric's snapshot, at approximately $93.6 million.

These figures cover the platforms and positions tracked by the provider. They should not be treated as a complete measurement of every derivatives market.

Large Bitcoin Transfers Draw Attention

Separate monitoring data from Swiss Whale Intelligence recorded 232 Bitcoin transactions involving at least 100 BTC during its reported 24-hour period. The tracker estimated total whale transaction volume at approximately 100,620 BTC, worth around $6.21 billion at the snapshot's price.

CoinGlass also identified several large transfers on November 27, including movements of approximately 1,000 BTC and 1,015 BTC between wallets that were not publicly attributed to named entities. Another transaction involving approximately 215 BTC was identified as moving into a Coinbase-linked wallet.

These transactions are worth monitoring, but wallet movements do not automatically indicate buying or selling. Large holders may transfer assets between personal wallets, exchange custody systems or institutional storage arrangements.

Why Traders Monitor Liquidations and Whale Activity Together

Liquidation data provides insight into leveraged positioning, while blockchain transfers can help identify changes in how large holders move their assets. Examining both can offer a broader view of market activity than relying on price movements alone.

However, neither metric independently predicts Bitcoin's next direction.

What to Watch Next

Market participants will be monitoring whether short liquidations continue, whether large exchange-directed transfers increase and whether Bitcoin can maintain its recent recovery. A change in these indicators may provide additional context about market positioning and potential volatility.