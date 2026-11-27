MENAFN - Nam News Network)

WASHINGTON, Nov 27 (NNN-dpa) -- Uber said on Friday that it had secured approximately 87.13 per cent of the shares in food delivery company Delivery Hero after the additional acceptance period for its voluntary takeover offer expired on Nov 24, reported German Press Agency (dpa).

The deal remains subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the second half of 2027.

In pre-market trading on Friday, Uber Technologies shares rose 0.99 per cent to US$67.01 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Delivery Hero shares were trading 0.16 per cent lower at €36.86 (US$40.35) on Xetra, an electronic trading platform operated by Germany's stock exchange operator.

--NNN-dpa