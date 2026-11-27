MENAFN - Nam News Network)

MOSCOW, Nov 27 (NNN-Sputnik/RIA Novosti) -- Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte on Friday ruled out resigning despite ongoing impeachment proceedings against her, reported Sputnik/RIA Novosti.

“That is out of the question. It is something that I cannot do because I feel that it's a betrayal of the 32.2 million people who voted for me, and, of course, the general public, if I resign from my position as Vice President,” Duterte was quoted as saying by the Manila Bulletin.

Sara Duterte, daughter of former President Rodrigo Duterte, has been accused of bribery, corruption, misuse of about US$10.5 million in public funds and making threats against Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Duterte has rejected the allegations, describing them as political persecution.

--NNN-SPUTNIK/RIA NOVOSTI