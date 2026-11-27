MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha whilst speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the 5th International Food from Ukraine Conference, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“The key priority now is to restore freedom of navigation in the Black Sea. This is an extremely important task. Ukraine has proposed realistic conditions for how we can unblock the Black Sea… We are now awaiting a response from Russia. All our proposals have been submitted,” said Sybiha.

At the same time, he noted that every time Ukraine submits a package of proposals, Russia puts forward additional unrealistic demands. According to the minister, Moscow is doing this again now.

“If we are talking about agricultural products, then, of course, we are ready for such a truce. They [the Russians] immediately propose including oil. Oil could be part of a broader energy truce. But as regards the Black Sea, we are focusing on agricultural products,” explained the Foreign Minister.

He added that Ukraine is prepared to consider an energy truce as well, but it must encompass all components of the relevant framework.

Sybiha also thanked India, Turkey and Egypt for their active role in de-escalating the situation in the Black Sea and for their mediation efforts.

Furthermore, the minister noted that Russia continues to use the Baltic Sea and other ports, in particular to export grain stolen from the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories. According to him, over 40 per cent of Russian exports are channelled via the Baltic route.

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“That is why we need to apply pressure,” Sybiha emphasised.

He stressed that the 'Food from Ukraine' conference is also intended to draw the international community's attention to this issue, so that Russia does not turn the Black Sea into 'a sort of Strait of Hormuz'.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the event of prolonged restrictions on the operation of Black Sea ports, the total additional losses to the agricultural sector could reach 7.5 billion US dollars for the 2026/2027 marketing year