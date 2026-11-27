MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 27, 2026 3:47 am - 99gift is bringing greater convenience to digital gifting in the UAE with a range of digital gift cards across shopping, entertainment, lifestyle and gaming categories, helping customers explore gifting options and discover available discounts online

Dubai, UAE – November 27, 2026 – As online shopping and digital gifting continue to shape consumer habits, 99gift is offering UAE customers a convenient online destination to explore and purchase digital gift cards across multiple categories.

From shopping and entertainment to gaming, lifestyle and everyday experiences, 99gift brings different gifting options together on one platform. Customers can explore gift cards from popular brands and choose options that suit their personal gifting needs.

Digital gift cards offer a practical alternative to traditional gifting. Whether someone is celebrating a birthday, surprising a friend, rewarding a family member or sending a last-minute gift, digital gifting makes the process more convenient without requiring physical delivery.

Explore More Choices Across Popular Categories

99gift provides customers with access to a diverse selection of digital gift cards, including options across:

- Shopping and fashion

- Entertainment and cinema

- Gaming and digital subscriptions

- Food and lifestyle

- Electronics and other experiences

Customers can explore available brands, compare gift card options and check applicable discounts before making a purchase.

A Convenient Way to Discover Gift Card Savings

Along with gifting convenience, customers increasingly look for ways to get more value from their online purchases. 99gift aims to make gift card shopping more accessible by showcasing available offers and discounts across selected brands.

By bringing different brands and categories together, the platform helps customers discover gifting options while exploring opportunities to save on eligible purchases.

Making Digital Gifting Simpler

The growing popularity of online shopping has created new expectations around convenience and flexibility. Digital gift cards fit naturally into this shift, offering a simple gifting option for personal occasions as well as everyday use.

Through 99gift, UAE customers can explore digital gifting options in one place and find gift cards that match their interests and preferences.

To explore available gift cards and current offers, visit:



About ae

99gift is an online digital gift card marketplace serving customers in the UAE. The platform offers gift cards across multiple categories, including shopping, entertainment, gaming, lifestyle and more. Its goal is to make digital gifting convenient while helping customers discover available gift card offers and discounts.

Company: 99gift

Website:

Media Contact: 99gift Team

Country: United Arab Emirates