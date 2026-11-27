MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 27, 2026 4:18 am - The ESTEO brand represented at ESTEO AVTODOM dealerships is extending its customer support program

The premium automotive brand ESTEO available at the ESTEO Center AVTODOM Taganka, ESTEO Center AVTODOM Varshavka and ESTEO Center AVTODOM Stachek. It has announced the extension of its customer support program through the end of November. This decision follows sustained demand for the brand's hybrid models and ESTEO's continued strong standing within the premium segment of the Russian market.

Customers have two options for purchasing ESTEO hybrid vehicles the EXLANTIX ET, EXLANTIX ET8 and V27 as part of this support program. Buyers can purchase the EXLANTIX ET starting at 5990000 rubles, the EXLANTIX ET8 starting at 6690000 rubles and the ESTEO V27 starting at 4990000 rubles by taking advantage of a trade-in discount. Additionally, reduced rates are available for those purchasing vehicles via credit or leasing. Prices start at 6240000 rubles for the EXLANTIX ET, 6990000 rubles for the EXLANTIX ET8 and 5190000 rubles for the V27 in these cases. All models come with an eight-year manufacturer's warranty.

The full-size hybrid crossover Exlantix ET8 serves as the flagship model in the lineup. It features a series-hybrid powertrain with a total output of 469 hp and 634 Nm of torque. Enabling acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h is 5.4 seconds. The vehicle offers a combined range exceeding 1100 km with an electric-only range of up to 180 km supported by a 40 kWh traction battery. The interior is configured with six seats. The first two rows feature ventilation, heating, massage functions and power adjustments. Second-row passengers also benefit from a zero-gravity mode complete with an extendable footrest. Standard equipment includes a panoramic roof, a 30-inch central display, a 15.6-inch overhead screen, a three-zone climate control system with air ionization and a winter package tailored for Russian conditions. Safety is ensured by ten airbags and a body structure composed of 88% high-strength steel. Additionally, the vehicle is equipped with a suite of electronic driver-assistance systems including adaptive cruise control and automatic emergency braking.

The EXLANTIX ET is a full-size hybrid crossover featuring a series-hybrid powertrain. It incorporates two electric motors, a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine and a generator. The total peak output reaches 469 hp enabling acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.8 seconds. The vehicle offers a total range of up to 1180 km with up to 180 km of pure electric driving made possible by a 40 kWh battery. The model measures 4980 × 1975 × 1698 mm with a wheelbase of 3000 mm. Its ground clearance is adjustable between 147 mm and 227 mm thanks to an IAS air suspension system. The body is constructed with 88% aluminum. The five-seater interior upholstered in Nappa leather, features a panoramic roof, three-zone climate control, a 23-speaker audio system, and seats equipped with massage and ventilation functions including an ottoman for the front passenger seat and adjustable seating in the second row.

The ESTEO V27 is an all-wheel-drive SUV equipped with a series-hybrid REEV powertrain. It utilizes two electric motors and a 143 hp 1.5-liter turbocharged engine which functions as a generator. The system delivers a total output of 456 hp and 505 Nm of torque. Allowing for a 0–100 km/h acceleration time is 5.9 seconds. A 34.3 kWh CATL battery provides up to 135 km of electric-only range while the total range under the WLTP cycle reaches 890 km. Off-road capability is ensured by the I-AWD all-wheel-drive system, a 220 mm ground clearance and the ability to ford bodies of water up to 600 mm deep. The cargo capacity ranges from 715 to 1818 liters. Notable features include a 15-speaker Pioneer audio system, seven airbags and an external power supply function with an output of up to 6 kW which allows for the connection of household appliances.

Sales statistics confirm the demand of ESTEO models in Russia. In October 2026, the brand sold 2527 vehicles a 26% increase over the September figure securing its position as the leader in both the premium and NEV segments for the third consecutive month since sales began in August. The ESTEO V27 hybrid crossover remains the most popular model, with 576 units sold in October. 340 of which were purchased through a special subsidy program. Sales of the V27 have shown steady growth: 498 units in August, 597 in September and 677 in October.

"The ESTEO Center AVTODOM Taganka, ESTEO Center AVTODOM Varshavka and ESTEO Center AVTODOM Stachek are extending their customer support program through the end of November. We see that buyers truly appreciate the combination of advanced hybrid technology, high power and comfort that distinguishes ESTEO models. The brand's special program makes these vehicles even more accessible. Benefits from trade-in offers as well as reduced interest rates on loans and leasing allow customers to choose the purchasing option that works best for them. Our dealerships are ready to offer customers a full range of purchasing and maintenance services", – the AVTODOM Group press office commented.