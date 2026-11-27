MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 27, 2026 4:53 am - Pricing packs offer clear, structured options for VoIP providers, telecom operators, and communication businesses at every stage.

ASTPP, a powerful VoIP billing and telecom management platform, has introduced ASTPP pricing packs aimed at helping VoIP providers, telecom operators, and communication businesses select the best pack for their needs.

As telecom businesses scale, they need dependable billing, advanced platform capabilities, and responsive technical support. The packs bring all of this into a clear, easy-to-understand structure, so organizations can see exactly which features, services, and support levels come with each option before they decide.

Option for Any Telecom Business Needs

The ASTPP packs are created with various requirements and needs of telecom businesses in mind. No matter whether a business has just started implementing its VoIP services, wants to expand the already existing operation, or improve the billing process – the business can compare all the packs and make the right choice.

Depending on the pack selected, businesses can access:

Enterprise-level platform capabilities

Technical support

Upgrades of the platform

Team training

Professional services

Professional Support beyond the Platform

Apart from being the platform itself, ASTPP offers the businesses its expertise. From implementation and configuration to customizations and assistance in technical issues, the ASTPP team is always there for the business at any stage of the development process.

Making ASTPP Accessible to More Businesses

The pricing packs reflect ASTPP's commitment to making its billing and telecom management capabilities available to businesses of all sizes. With clearer information and flexible choices, organizations can spend less time evaluating options and more time building and growing their services.

Businesses interested in the packs can review the details on the ASTPP pricing page or get in touch with the team for personalized guidance.

Explore ASTPP Pricing Packs:

Contact the ASTPP Team:

About ASTPP

ASTPP is an open-source VoIP billing and smart telephony platform built on FreeSWITCH. Its capabilities include VoIP billing, Class 4 and Class 5 softswitch functionality, multi-tenant IP PBX, SIP trunking, DID management, call routing, CDR management, calling cards, and automated outbound dialing. ASTPP offers community and enterprise editions.