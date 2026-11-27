MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 27, 2026 5:22 am - Keploy generates API tests and dependency mocks from real application traffic and uses AI to extend them with edge cases. The resulting tests run as a standard step in continuous integration pipelines such as GitHub Actions, GitLab CI, and Jenkins.

Many engineering teams have a working continuous integration pipeline but little or no API test coverage inside it. Writing API and integration tests by hand is slow, and keeping them working is harder still, because most services depend on databases, message queues and third-party APIs that are difficult to reproduce in a CI job. Keploy is an open-source API testing tool designed for this gap: it creates API tests from the way an application is actually used, then runs them automatically on every change.

Why API tests are often missing from continuous integration

Unit tests usually reach a pipeline first, because they test small pieces of code in isolation and need nothing else to run. API tests are different. They send real requests to a running service and check what comes back, which means the service's dependencies have to respond as well. Teams typically face three options: run every dependency inside the CI job, point tests at a shared staging environment, or write mocks by hand. Each one costs time. Running dependencies in CI slows builds and adds setup to every runner. Shared staging environments allow parallel pipelines to interfere with each other's data. Hand-written mocks reflect what a developer assumes a dependency returns, not what it actually returns. As a result, API tests are frequently postponed, and regressions such as a renamed response field or a changed status code reach users before anyone notices.

How Keploy generates API tests

Keploy works by recording. While an application handles requests in a development or test environment, Keploy captures each API call and its response, together with the calls the application makes behind the scenes, including database queries, queue messages and requests to external APIs. The API calls become test cases, and the dependency calls are saved as mocks. Because Keploy captures traffic at the network layer, the application's code does not need to change, and the approach works across programming languages and frameworks.

AI then extends this starting point. Using the recorded traffic and the application's OpenAPI (Swagger) schema where one exists, Keploy generates additional test cases that real traffic may not cover, such as boundary values, missing or extra fields, and incorrect data types.

An example of what AI-generated tests add

Consider an orders API, used here as an illustration. Recording normal usage might capture a request that creates an order with two items and a valid customer ID, along with the database insert and the call to a payment service behind it. That gives one realistic test. The AI-generated cases then probe the edges of the same endpoint: an order with zero items, a quantity at the maximum allowed value, a request with the customer ID missing, a price sent as text instead of a number, or an unexpected extra field in the payload. These are the inputs that commonly expose validation gaps and server errors, and they are rarely the first tests a team writes by hand.

Handling values that change on every run

API responses often include values that are different every time, such as timestamps, generated IDs and request identifiers. If a test compared these exactly, it would fail on every run and quickly be ignored. Keploy allows these fields to be marked as noise, either globally or for specific test sets, so comparisons skip them while still checking the fields that matter. This helps keep tests stable in continuous integration, where flaky failures tend to erode trust in the whole pipeline.

How the tests run in continuous integration

In a continuous integration pipeline, Keploy runs as a single test step. It starts the newly built application, replays the recorded and generated requests against it, and answers the application's dependency calls from the saved mocks. As a result, the CI job does not need a live database, a shared staging environment or credentials for external services. If an API response, schema or contract changes, the step fails, and teams can configure their code host to block the pull request until the change is reviewed.

Because the test step is a standard command, the same tests run in GitHub Actions, GitLab CI, Jenkins and other CI platforms. Keploy is not a continuous integration platform itself; it provides the API testing layer inside the pipeline a team already uses.

When a test fails, the result shows which request was affected and how the actual response differs from the expected one, for example a field that was renamed, removed or returned with a different type. This makes it easier for the developer who opened the pull request to decide whether the change is a regression to fix or an intended change, in which case the affected test can be updated. Because tests and mocks live in the repository, those updates go through the same code review as the application change itself, keeping the test suite aligned with the API over time rather than drifting into a set of checks nobody maintains.

A typical workflow

Teams that add Keploy to an existing pipeline generally follow a similar sequence. First, they record traffic while exercising the service's main flows in a development or test environment. Second, they review the generated tests and mocks, which are stored as files in the repository, and mark any fields that change between runs. Third, they add the replay command to the pipeline as a test step, initially without blocking merges, to confirm the results are stable. Fourth, once the step is reliable, they make it a required check so that a failing API test stops a pull request from being merged. Finally, they refresh recordings when a service starts calling its dependencies differently.

Common questions about AI-generated API tests in continuous integration

Does Keploy replace a CI tool such as Jenkins or GitHub Actions? No. The CI platform still builds the code and runs the pipeline. Keploy supplies the API tests that run inside one of its steps.

Do developers need to write test code? Not for the recorded and generated API tests. Developers exercise the API, review what was captured, and keep the resulting test files in the repository alongside the code.

Does the CI job need access to production systems or third-party services? No. During replay, database and external API calls are answered from the saved mocks, so the job runs without live dependencies or external credentials.

Which languages and frameworks are supported? Because capture happens at the network layer rather than inside the application, the approach is not tied to a single language. Teams use it with services written in Go, Java, Node, Python and other stacks.

Can the tests block a bad merge? Yes. When the test step fails, the pipeline reports a failed check, and code hosts such as GitHub and GitLab can require that check to pass before a pull request is merged.

Where it fits in a testing strategy

Keploy's tests reflect how an application behaved when the traffic was recorded, so teams typically review the first recordings before relying on them, and re-record when a service changes how it calls its dependencies. Flows that were never exercised during recording are covered only by the generated cases or by tests written separately. Replayed dependency calls also do not verify real database behaviour such as migrations or constraints, which is better checked by dedicated integration tests against a real database. For these reasons, teams commonly combine Keploy's generated API tests with a smaller set of hand-written tests for critical business logic, using the generated tests as the broad safety net on every pull request.

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