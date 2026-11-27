MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 27, 2026 5:43 am - Get the Latest Updates on Australia's November 2026 Visa Reforms and What They Mean for Skilled Migrants, Graduates, and Visitors

Prospective migrants, international graduates, skilled workers, and Australian employers face a landmark wave of immigration reforms this month as the Australian Government enforces strict measures to curb onshore "visa hopping" and streamline digital migration infrastructure. Spanning the entire month of November 2026, the Department of Home Affairs has rolled out major updates impacting Visitor visas, Temporary Graduate (Subclass 485) visas, Training (Subclass 407) visas, Working Holiday Maker programs, and the SkillSelect platform.

Australia Enforces Sweeping November 2026 Immigration Reforms Targeting Onshore Visa Hopping, Skilled Systems, and Graduate Pathways.

New rules mandate Condition 8503 on visitor visas, migrate SkillSelect to ImmiAccount, and tighten Subclass 485 and 407 eligibility ahead of December 2026

Latest Immigration & Visa Changes from November 2026

1. SkillSelect Migrates to ImmiAccount (November 28, 2026): Following a scheduled system outage from November 24 to November 27, 2026, SkillSelect transitions directly into ImmiAccount on November 28. While previously submitted Expressions of Interest (EOIs) remain valid in the invitation pool, unsubmitted drafts do not transfer across and must be recreated.

2. Mandatory "No Further Stay" (Condition 8503) on Visitor Visas (November 28, 2026): Under the Migration Amendment (Preventing Further Stay for Visitor Visas) Regulations 2026, Condition 8503 becomes mandatory for all Visitor (Subclass 600), Electronic Travel Authority (Subclass 601), and eVisitor (Subclass 651) applications lodged on or after November 28, 2026. Visitors arriving under these visas are barred from applying for most other substantive visas-such as student or work visas-while onshore.

3. Tighter Bridging Visa B Rules for Employer-Sponsored Applicants (November 30, 2026): Newly lodged Bridging Visa B (BVB) applications linked to employer-sponsored visas face stricter scrutiny. Applicants must demonstrate substantial reasons for overseas travel, and granted travel facilities will generally cover shorter durations.

4. Temporary Graduate Visa (Subclass 485) Family Restrictions (November 13, 2026): The pathway allowing family members to apply separately as subsequent entrants after a primary Subclass 485 application has closed. Eligible dependants must now be included in the initial application at the time of lodgement.

5. Offshore-Only Rule for Training Visas (November 12, 2026): Applicants for the Training Visa (Subclass 407) must now be physically outside Australia both at the time of application lodgement and at the time of visa grant.

6. Working Holiday Maker (Subclasses 417 & 462) Ballot & Regional Work Reforms: Announced on November 17 and commencing legislatively on November 28, second and third Working Holiday Maker visas are shifting to a pre-application registration and invitation system. Registrations open December 1, 2026, ahead of mandatory invitation requirements starting March 1, 2027, alongside an increase in required regional work for a second visa from 88 days to 120 days.

7. State Nomination & Biometric Updates: Western Australia launched a new Defence Industry stream (WASMOL Schedule 3) for Subclass 190 nominations covering engineering, trades, and science roles, while New South Wales introduced stricter evidence requirements for applicants with pending Subclass 186 applications. Additionally, on November 18, the Department expanded smartphone-based facial biometrics via the Australian Immi App to 52 countries, including India.

Guidance for Skilled Migrants and Engineering Professionals

With SkillSelect moving to ImmiAccount and state nomination criteria tightening across key jurisdictions, skilled professionals-particularly engineers, tradespeople, and ICT specialists-must ensure their skills assessments, Competency Demonstration Reports (CDRs), and EOI documentation are accurate and complete prior to lodgement.

For the latest updates, expert migration news, and professional Competency Demonstration Report (CDR) assistance for Engineers Australia, visit

CDRAustralia (also known as CDR Australia) is a premier migration documentation and engineering career consultancy dedicated to assisting skilled engineers and technical professionals with Engineers Australia Competency Demonstration Report (CDR) preparation, RPL reports, and Australian skilled migration pathways. Committed to accuracy, compliance, and ethical guidance, CDRAustralia helps international applicants navigate evolving Australian immigration standards with confidence.