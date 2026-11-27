MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 27, 2026 7:00 am - F&S Orthodontics and Periodontics York shares simple habits to help overnight healthcare and logistics workers and college students protect their enamel from high-acid, high-sugar energy drinks.

YORK, PA - For the nurses, warehouse associates, and students who keep York running overnight, an energy drink at 3 a.m. can feel essential. F&S Orthodontics and Periodontics York is warning that the habit carries a hidden cost: "energy drink erosion," the gradual dissolving of tooth enamel caused by drinks that are both highly acidic and loaded with sugar.

Many energy drinks are acidic enough to soften enamel on contact, and their sugar feeds the bacteria that cause decay. The damage grows when the drink is sipped slowly across a 10- or 12-hour shift, keeping teeth under acid attack for hours instead of minutes. Enamel does not grow back, so erosion often shows up later as sensitivity, yellowing, thin or chipped edges, and cavities.

"Shift workers aren't doing anything wrong by needing to stay alert. The problem is how long the teeth stay bathed in acid," said Dr. Daniel L.W. Fishel of F&S Orthodontics and Periodontics York.

Higher Risk for Braces and Aligner Wearers

The risk is greater for patients in orthodontic treatment. Acid and sugar collect around brackets, where they can leave permanent white spots on enamel. Sipping an energy drink while wearing clear aligners traps the liquid against the teeth for long periods. As an orthodontist in York who also offers periodontal care, the practice also sees how heavy sugar intake can make gum inflammation worse.

Five Shift-Friendly Habits

1. Drink it, don't nurse it. Finish within a short window instead of sipping all night.

2. Use a straw to limit contact with the front teeth.

3. Rinse with water afterward to help neutralize acid.

4. Wait 30 to 60 minutes before brushing, since softened enamel wears away more easily.

5. Remove aligners before drinking anything other than water.

Fluoride toothpaste, sugar-free gum after a shift, and choosing water or sugar-free options more often also help protect enamel. Workers who notice new sensitivity or changes in their teeth are encouraged to schedule an exam.

About F&S Orthodontics and Periodontics York

F&S Orthodontics and Periodontics York provides orthodontic and periodontal care under one roof for York and nearby communities. Led by Dr. Daniel L.W. Fishel, a graduate of the Harvard School of Dental Medicine, the practice offers braces, clear aligners, early orthodontic treatment, gum treatment, and dental implants.

Address: 2915 N George St #3, York, PA 17406

Phone: (717) 747-3911

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