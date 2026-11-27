MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 27, 2026 8:17 am - Cosmetic & Implant Dentistry of La Jolla issues a public health advisory on how poor air quality and fine particulate matter affect saliva and gum health, with simple steps to protect the mouth on smoky days

LA JOLLA, Califonia - When Santa Ana winds carry wildfire smoke across San Diego County, most people think about their lungs and eyes. Cosmetic & Implant Dentistry of La Jolla is issuing a public health advisory about a less obvious effect: smoke and poor air quality can dry out the mouth and irritate the gums.

Wildfire smoke contains fine particulate matter that settles on the soft tissues of the mouth and throat. On smoky days, people also tend to breathe through their mouths more, run air conditioning or heaters indoors, and drink less water, all of which reduce saliva. Saliva is the mouth's natural defense: it washes away food and bacteria and neutralizes acid. When it runs low, the risk of gum inflammation, bad breath and cavities rises. A growing body of research has also linked air pollution exposure to higher rates of gum disease.

"Dry mouth during smoke events is easy to brush off as a minor annoyance, but it changes the environment in the mouth quickly," said Dr. Grey Cunningham of Cosmetic & Implant Dentistry of La Jolla. "A few simple habits can keep gums healthy until the air clears."

Smoke-Day Habits for a Healthier Mouth

1. Sip water throughout the day, even without feeling thirsty.

2. Breathe through the nose when possible, and wear a well-fitted N95 mask outdoors.

3. Run an air purifier and a humidifier indoors, especially at night.

4. Chew sugar-free gum to stimulate saliva.

5. Limit caffeine and alcohol, and choose an alcohol-free mouthwash.

6. Keep brushing twice and flossing daily to clear irritants and plaque.

Residents should watch for gums that bleed, look red or puffy, or feel tender, along with a dry, sticky mouth that lasts after the air improves. People with dental implants, gum disease, diabetes, or medications that already cause dry mouth may be more vulnerable and should consider seeing a dentist in La Jolla if symptoms continue.

About Cosmetic & Implant Dentistry of La Jolla

Cosmetic & Implant Dentistry of La Jolla is a modern dental practice offering care for the whole family under one roof. Led by Dr. Grey J. Cunningham, DDS, the practice provides periodontal therapy, professional cleanings, dental implants, cosmetic dentistry, Invisalign and emergency dental care.

Address: 7300 Girard Ave. Ste. 206, La Jolla, CA 92037

Phone: (858) 454-4114

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