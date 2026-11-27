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Eritrea participated in the 22nd Plenipotentiary Conference of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), held in Doha, Qatar, from 9 to 27 November under the theme“Together for a Connected Digital Future”.

Mr. Ali Ibrahim, Eritrea's Ambassador to the State of Qatar, and Mr. Mohammed Osman Musa, First Secretary at the Eritrean Embassy, attended the conference, which takes place every four years.

In his address, Mr. Mohammed Osman Musa cautioned against allowing a few countries to monopolize communications technology. He emphasized that all member states should have equitable access to the technology and the opportunities it offers.

Representatives of 176 member states attended the conference. They discussed strategic and financial issues relating to the future of communications technology, with a particular focus on expanding coverage. Elections were then held for the ITU's executive bodies for the 2027–2030 term.

Eritrea has been a member of the ITU since 1993.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.