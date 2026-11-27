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The Western Cape Government notes today's Constitutional Court judgment dismissing its challenge to the process followed by the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) in passing the National Health Insurance (NHI) Act.

The majority of the justices found that the legislative process met the constitutional requirements for public participation, while a minority judgment disagreed. The Western Cape Government respects the judgment of the highest Court in the land.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said,“We approached the Constitutional Court because we believed that the concerns raised by the Western Cape and its residents had not been meaningfully considered before the NCOP voted on the Bill.”

“While we are disappointed by the outcome, we respect the authority of the Constitutional Court and will study the judgment carefully. Our responsibility remains to stand up for the residents of the Western Cape and to advocate for a healthcare system that is constitutional, affordable and capable of delivering better care,” added Premier Winde.

Today's judgment also does not bring the legal challenges to the NHI Act to an end.

Several cases challenging the substance and individual provisions of the Act have been held in abeyance pending the Constitutional Court's ruling on the legislative process. These cases are expected to proceed and raise separate concerns about the constitutionality, rationality, affordability and feasibility of the NHI model.

Western Cape Minister of Health and Wellness Mireille Wenger said the prolonged legal uncertainty reinforced the need for national government to pursue practical healthcare reforms that could improve access in the immediate term.

“South Africans need better healthcare now. They cannot wait through years of litigation and a decades-long implementation process while reforms that are already available to us remain neglected. National government's obsession with NHI has diverted attention from practical measures that could already be making healthcare more affordable and accessible.”

Six key actions are needed urgently to deliver quality healthcare in South Africa:

Accountable well-run provincial healthcare systems: improving leadership and governance, procurement and management in the public sector that expands access to healthcare - like the Western Cape UHC Model which we are already implementing.Integration of systems to put patients and their households at the centre: adopting a people and household centred approach, in order to understand and respond to their healthcare needs appropriately.Modernise regulations for collaboration and expanding partnerships between public and private sectors: removing regulatory and licensing impediments, and replacing these with enabling regulatory parameters.The implementation of all of the Health Market Inquiry recommendations: this requires the urgent implementation of the complete package of recommendations rather than a piece-meal approach.Make private medical aid more affordable and accessible to working South Africans: this requires an update of the Medical Schemes Act, to allow for more flexible options.Empower practitioners to enhance inter-professional care: this requires an alignment across professional practice regulatory bodies in order to amend and expand the scope of practice across professional categories to allow for more efficient and integrated inter-professional care.

The Western Cape continues to advance universal healthcare through its UHC Think Tank. The Think Tank brings together senior leaders from government, private healthcare, academia and civil society to identify practical opportunities to use the province's existing healthcare resources more effectively and expand access to care. This collaborative approach is called the Western Cape Model.

“We will continue building partnerships and pursuing practical solutions that can deliver measurable improvements in people's lives now. The NHI Act may stand following today's judgment, but the constitutional, financial and practical questions surrounding it remain unanswered. Our commitment remains to building a healthcare system that enables every South African to access quality care when and where they need it,” concluded Minister Wenger.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Western Cape Government: Department of the Premier.