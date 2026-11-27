MENAFN - African Press Organization)Download logo

The Joint statement by the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation of South Africa and the Minister of Industry of Canada, and the Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, on advancing bilateral cooperation in science, technology, and innovation.

Building on decades of cooperation since South Africa's first democratic election, the Honourable Bonginkosi Emmanuel“Blade” Nzimande, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation of South Africa, and Karim Bardeesy, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Industry, on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry of Canada acknowledged the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI) Cooperation—which was renewed in 2024—between South Africa's Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI) and Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED).

The Ministers recognised the importance of meaningful engagement at the DSTI-ISED Joint Committee on STI, which took place that day, to explore shared interests and new partnerships to advance research excellence, foster innovation, and support inclusive economic growth, sustainable development, and societal benefit.

The Ministers also celebrated new collaborations solidified over the course of the week. This includes a partnership that will provide evidence for more equitable health treatment and outcomes for people of African descent on both continents and dedicated new funding to support the training of the next generation of talent, advancing student mobility toward a more connected research talent pipeline.

South Africa highlighted its G20 Presidency legacy initiative aimed at investing in a better understanding of Africa's human diversity, recognising the continent's unique and extensive human genetic diversity and its significance for advancing global scientific knowledge, health research and precision medicine.

South Africa and Canada recognise the importance of advancing cooperation in genomics, bioinformatics and precision medicine to ensure that scientific and technological developments contribute to improved health outcomes and benefit populations in Canada, across Africa, and globally.

The Ministers look forward to receiving updates in the coming months from officials on the potential opportunities that were discussed, particularly in biomanufacturing cooperation, and mutual learning related to Indigenous Knowledge Systems.

Researcher Mobility and Capacity Building

Science, technology and innovation thrive when knowledge, talent and ideas flow across borders. South Africa and Canada understand the importance of strengthening international partnerships and talent networks to advance research excellence that benefits our domestic and global communities.

We commend the ongoing partnership of the International Development Research Center, which recently awarded $1.5 million to South Africa's National Research Foundation (NRF) to support the development of science granting councils in Africa, which will enhance NRF's key role as a champion of capacity strengthening and peer learning.

The Ministers recognised the success of the newly launched collaboration between the NRF and Mitacs, including Mitacs' commitment to a funding pool to support doctoral researcher mobility and collaboration under South Africa's Presidential PhD Programme.

They welcomed South Africa's inclusion as an eligible partner country in Mitacs' international undergraduate mobility programme, creating new opportunities for young researchers to gain international research experience. These partnerships will connect young researchers with doctoral scholars and help build global research networks.

Health and Life Sciences

South Africa and Canada are well-positioned partners in health and life sciences, with complementary strengths, advanced capabilities and a shared commitment to more equitable health outcomes.

Under a new MoU between the South African Medical Research Council and Genome Canada, South Africa and Canada will combine expertise in genomics, data governance, artificial intelligence and bioinformatics to strengthen capacity and accelerate the translation of genomic data into better health outcomes.

Together, South Africa's 110,000 Human Genome Program and Canada's 100,000-genome Canadian Precision Health Initiative provide a powerful foundation for building more representative genomic data. This can help close longstanding gaps in medical research and support more effective prevention, diagnosis and treatment for people of African descent, who have historically been underrepresented in genomic research.

By connecting two major national genomics initiatives across continents and populations, this new partnership also marks an important step towards more representative and equitable precision health globally.

Health Emergency Readiness Canada will explore opportunities for South Africa-Canada collaboration in biomanufacturing, including areas of mutual interest related to workforce development, research collaboration, and commercialisation opportunities, while highlighting Canadian capabilities within South Africa's expanding African biopharma platform.

South Africa and Canada recognise the importance of strengthening cooperation in health research, biotechnology, vaccine innovation, manufacturing capacity and health emergency preparedness, including through knowledge exchange, research collaboration and partnerships that contribute to resilient health systems and improved health security, within their respective domestic contexts.

Collaboration for Global Impact

International collaboration expands discovery opportunities, accelerates innovation, and strengthens global competitiveness. We celebrate South Africa's longstanding collaborations with Canada, including international radio astronomy through the Square Kilometre Array Observatory, one of the world's most ambitious scientific endeavours.

We applaud the 2026 launch of the Seed Grant for Collaborative Research, delivered by the NRF and Canada's Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council.

These grants will strengthen research partnerships, capacity building, and inclusivity between the two countries through collaborative research in areas of mutual interest, including just and resilient societies, environmental sustainability, artificial intelligence, sustainable growth, and mathematics education.

Our discussions also highlighted the value of past multilateral collaboration on climate change adaptation and mitigation through Canada's New Frontiers in Research Fund, and work through the Trans-Atlantic Platform for collaboration in the humanities and social sciences.

Indigenous Knowledge Systems

Recognising the critical importance of Indigenous Knowledge Systems (IKS) for sustainable development and inclusive science and innovation, the DSTI-ISED Joint Committee established a joint IKS Technical Group. Stewarded by the and the National Indigenous Knowledge System Office of the DSTI in South Africa, and the Canada Research Coordinating Committee Secretariat and the Office of the Chief Science Advisor of Canada, with ISED's support, the Technical Group is implementing a joint work plan to advance Indigenous-led collaborations and centre Indigenous voices and ways of knowing in international science diplomacy and cooperation.

The Ministers commended the Technical Group's leadership in building an intersectoral, interdisciplinary community of practice through a series of policy dialogues that have mobilised over twenty organisations and provided professional development opportunities for early-career researchers and policy practitioners.

Drawing on its extensive networks, the Technical Group serves as a convening and knowledge hub in areas such as Indigenous data sovereignty and Open Science, Indigenous intellectual property, and IKS and biodiversity governance.

Looking Forward

In a rapidly changing, increasingly interconnected world, international partnerships matter more than ever for advancing shared prosperity and addressing common challenges, and South Africa and Canada see value in broadening collaborations with like minded partners.

To further strengthen the South Africa-Canada STI relationship, officials will examine the Joint Committee's role and ability to facilitate collaboration, connect key stakeholders, and support a growing range of collaborative initiatives.

By deepening our science, technology and research partnership, South Africa and Canada can accelerate innovation and help advance sustainable solutions to shared global challenges.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Department of Science, Technology and Innovation, Republic of South Africa.