Dublin, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Hypersonic Defense Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hypersonic defense market is experiencing rapid growth as governments strengthen missile detection, tracking, and interception capabilities in response to evolving security threats. The market is projected to increase from $5.56 billion in 2025 to $6.54 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6%.

Historical market expansion has been supported by intensifying geopolitical tensions, defense modernization programs, and increased investment in ballistic missile defense systems. The development of radar and surveillance infrastructure, expansion of military aerospace initiatives, and greater emphasis on national security preparedness have also contributed to demand for advanced hypersonic defense technologies.

The hypersonic defense market is forecast to reach $12.62 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 17.9% from 2026. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by the worldwide development of hypersonic weapons, rising demand for integrated multi-domain defense networks, and the expansion of space-based surveillance platforms. Increasing defense budgets for missile defense modernization and continued progress in artificial intelligence-enabled autonomous systems are also expected to create significant market opportunities.

Key hypersonic defense market trends include advances in missile-tracking radar and infrared sensors that support earlier threat detection. Governments and defense organizations are investing in space-based surveillance platforms capable of monitoring hypersonic threats in real time. AI-driven systems are increasingly being incorporated into threat prediction, trajectory analysis, and interception decisions, enabling faster and more coordinated responses.

Multi-layer missile defense architectures are another major area of development. These systems connect land, sea, air, and space assets to improve situational awareness and provide several opportunities to identify and neutralize incoming threats. Investment in high-speed interceptor missiles is also increasing as defense agencies seek systems capable of engaging highly maneuverable targets traveling at extreme velocities.

Rising geopolitical tensions remain a central driver of hypersonic defense market growth. Competition among major global powers is increasing as countries seek greater economic, military, and political influence. This environment is encouraging governments to improve their ability to detect, track, and intercept advanced missile threats. Stronger hypersonic defense capabilities can reinforce strategic deterrence, reduce vulnerability to surprise attacks, and support broader national security objectives.

According to Euronews SA, global conflicts intensified during 2024, with political violence increasing by 25% compared with 2023. The reported escalation affected one in eight people and contributed to approximately 223,000 deaths, while total fatalities rose by 37%. These developments highlight the heightened security environment influencing defense procurement and modernization priorities worldwide.

Technology development is focused on interceptor missile systems that can detect, track, and neutralize hypersonic threats in real time. In June 2023, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. unveiled the Sky Sonic hypersonic missile interceptor. The next-generation concept is designed to counter fast and highly maneuverable hypersonic glide vehicles and cruise missiles.

Sky Sonic features a high-speed, two-stage interceptor equipped with a maneuverable kill vehicle intended to engage targets in the upper atmosphere. Its proposed multi-layer capability supports engagement during both midcourse and terminal flight phases, potentially strengthening protection against advanced missile systems with unpredictable trajectories.

Strategic acquisitions are also shaping the competitive and technological landscape. In October 2024, Special Aerospace Services LLC acquired Concordia Technologies Inc. for an undisclosed amount. The transaction is intended to strengthen Special Aerospace Services' capabilities in hypersonic weapons, missile defense, advanced modeling, and simulation. By integrating Concordia's engineering expertise and defense-oriented design tools, the company aims to expand its aerospace and national security portfolio.

North America was the leading region in the hypersonic defense market in 2025, supported by extensive defense spending, advanced aerospace capabilities, and sustained investment in missile defense research. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period as regional governments accelerate military modernization and respond to changing security conditions. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries assessed include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Hardware; Software; Services

2) By Technology: Sensor Technology; Propulsion Or Interceptor Technology; Command Or Control Software; Materials Or Survivability

3) By Platform: Land; Naval; Airborne; Space

4) By End User: Military; Homeland Security; Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Launch Systems; Guidance Navigation And Control Systems; Propulsion Systems; Thermal Protection Systems; Sensors And Detection Systems; Communication Systems

2) By Software: Simulation And Modeling Software; Data Processing Software; Threat Analysis Software; Mission Planning Software; Cybersecurity Software

3) By Services: Maintenance And Support Services; Training And Simulation Services; Consulting Services; Integration Services; Testing And Evaluation Services

Time Series:

Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data:

Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation:

Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

