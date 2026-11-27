Dublin, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Clinical Nutrition for Alzheimer's Disease - Global Strategic Business Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global clinical nutrition for Alzheimer's disease market was valued at US$1.7 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$2.4 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. Market growth is being supported by the rising prevalence of Alzheimer's disease, rapid population aging, increasing awareness of nutrition's role in cognitive health, and continued innovation in disease-specific medical nutrition.

Clinical Nutrition Gains Importance in Alzheimer's Disease Management

Clinical nutrition is becoming an increasingly important component of multidisciplinary Alzheimer's disease care. Targeted nutritional interventions are being investigated and adopted to address neuronal energy deficits, oxidative stress, neuroinflammation, metabolic dysfunction, malnutrition, and swallowing difficulties.

Specialized formulations incorporating omega-3 fatty acids, medium-chain triglycerides, antioxidants, B-complex vitamins, and ketogenic nutrition are gaining attention, particularly for patients in the early and moderate stages of disease. Demand is also rising for medically tailored products that support adequate nutrient intake among older adults with comorbidities, impaired absorption, reduced appetite, or dysphagia.

Functional Formulations and Delivery Technologies Support Market Expansion

Advances in nutraceutical science are accelerating the development of functional formulations designed for cognitive and metabolic support. Nutrients such as docosahexaenoic acid, uridine monophosphate, choline, vitamin E, and selenium are being incorporated into specialized medical nutrition products intended to support synaptic function and neuronal health.

Ketogenic nutrition and medium-chain triglyceride formulations are also generating interest as alternative sources of brain energy. At the same time, encapsulation technologies, nano-formulated supplements, and bioavailability-enhancing delivery systems are improving nutrient absorption and administration. Ready-to-drink supplements, fortified shakes, powders, oral products, and enteral nutrition solutions are broadening access across hospitals, memory care centers, assisted living facilities, and home-care environments.

Personalized nutrition is another important area of innovation. Product development strategies are increasingly informed by genetic, biochemical, clinical, and lifestyle profiles, supporting more individualized nutritional interventions aligned with disease severity and patient needs.

Demographic and Healthcare Trends Drive Adoption

The global aging population remains a central market catalyst, with strong demand anticipated across North America, Western Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Greater awareness of the relationship between nutritional status and cognitive health is encouraging intervention during mild cognitive impairment and earlier stages of Alzheimer's disease.

Healthcare organizations are increasingly integrating dietitians and nutrition professionals into Alzheimer's care teams. Government agencies, nonprofit organizations, and caregiver networks are also supporting education on nutritional care. Expansion of geriatric services, memory care facilities, and home-based healthcare is improving access to clinical nutrition products, while evolving reimbursement and insurance coverage may further encourage adoption.

Market Segment and Regional Outlook



Oral clinical nutrition: Forecast to reach US$1.5 billion by 2032, advancing at a CAGR of 5.2%.

Enteral clinical nutrition: Expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% during the analysis period.

United States: Estimated at US$473.2 million in 2025. China: Projected to expand at an 8.1% CAGR and reach US$503.2 million by 2032.

The report analyzes oral clinical nutrition, enteral clinical nutrition, and parenteral nutrition. Distribution channels include institutional, retail, and online channels. Geographic coverage encompasses the United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Core Clinical Nutrition for Alzheimer's Disease Market Drivers



Increasing prevalence of Alzheimer's disease and age-related cognitive decline

Rising incidence of malnutrition and dysphagia among older patients

Innovation in targeted nutrient formulations and precision nutrition platforms

Growing demand for non-pharmacological cognitive health support

Expansion of memory clinics, assisted living facilities, and home healthcare

Integration of nutrition protocols into Alzheimer's disease treatment plans

Higher research and development investment by nutrition and healthcare companies Strategic collaboration between food science, nutraceutical, and medical research organizations

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks early market signals emerging from domain expert discussions, corporate activity, conference sessions, keynote presentations, panel discussions, institutional publications, annual reports, company disclosures, and other validated intelligence sources. These perspectives provide context beyond conventional secondary research and help identify changes in product development, clinical adoption, distribution, and competitive strategy.

The analysis also examines how competitive structures differ by geography. Rather than relying solely on a single global market share figure, the report evaluates regional market dynamics where relevant and provides company-level intelligence on organizations shaping the clinical nutrition for Alzheimer's disease market.

Report Benefits



Independent annual sales analysis and market forecasts from 2025 through 2032

Detailed evaluation of major product types and distribution channels

Regional analysis covering established and emerging markets

Assessment of market drivers, restraints, trends, and growth opportunities

Competitive intelligence and profiles of leading market participants

Strategic insights for identifying revenue opportunities and supporting business decisions Complimentary report updates for one year

Companies Featured in the Report

Companies covered include Abbott Laboratories; Accera, Inc., now Cerecin; Amway Corporation; BASF SE; Bayer AG; Cargill, Incorporated; Danone S.A.; DSM Nutritional Products; Eli Lilly and Company; GlaxoSmithKline plc; GNC Holdings, Inc.; Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.; Johnson & Johnson; Mead Johnson Nutrition Company; Nature's Bounty Co.; Nestle Health Science; Novartis International AG; Nutricia Advanced Medical Nutrition; Pfizer Inc.; and Sanofi S.A.

Key Questions Addressed



How will the global clinical nutrition for Alzheimer's disease market evolve through 2032?

Which market drivers and restraints will have the greatest impact?

Which product and distribution segments offer the strongest growth prospects?

How will regional and segment shares change during the forecast period? Which companies are influencing competition, innovation, and market development?

Key Attributes

