The global clinical trial biorepository and archiving solutions market was valued at US$4.2 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$7 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. Market growth is being supported by rising investment in precision medicine, biomarker-driven drug development, decentralized clinical trials and global clinical research programs.

Clinical Trial Biorepository Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Biorepositories are integral to clinical trials involving blood, tissue, DNA, RNA and other biological specimens. Demand for secure, compliant biospecimen storage is increasing as pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology businesses and contract research organizations conduct more complex studies in oncology, immunology, rare diseases and personalized medicine.

Advanced cryopreservation, ultra-low-temperature storage and standardized sample-processing protocols are improving biospecimen quality and long-term viability. These capabilities support reproducible research, biomarker discovery and the integration of genetic, proteomic and metabolomic data with clinical outcomes.

Automated storage and retrieval systems are also improving operational efficiency while reducing human error and the risk of sample degradation. Artificial intelligence-enabled platforms provide real-time sample tracking, metadata analysis and regulatory oversight. Blockchain-supported traceability, cloud-based biorepository management systems and specialized liquid biopsy storage solutions are further strengthening data integrity, security and collaboration across multicenter clinical trials.

The growth of decentralized clinical trials is generating additional demand for remote biospecimen collection, digital chain-of-custody systems and distributed sample-management infrastructure. At the same time, GDPR, HIPAA and other regulatory frameworks are increasing the need for secure governance, documented quality controls and compliant archiving practices. Sustainability is becoming another operational priority as laboratories adopt energy-efficient storage equipment and environmentally responsible cryopreservation technologies.

Market Segment and Regional Outlook

The report analyzes the clinical trial biorepository and archiving solutions market by service type, product type, clinical phase and geography. Service categories include biorepository services and archiving solution services. Product coverage encompasses preclinical and clinical products, while phase-based analysis includes preclinical studies and Phase I through Phase IV clinical trials.



Biorepository services: This segment is projected to reach US$4.4 billion by 2032, advancing at a CAGR of 8.8%.

Archiving solution services: The segment is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% during the analysis period.

United States: The U.S. clinical trial biorepository market was valued at approximately US$1.2 billion in 2025. China: China is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 11.6%, reaching US$1.5 billion by 2032.

Geographic coverage includes the United States, Canada, Japan, China and major European markets such as France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain and Russia. The analysis also addresses Australia, India, South Korea and the wider Asia-Pacific region, along with Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Strategic Market Insights

The clinical trial biorepository and archiving solutions market is benefiting from sustained demand for well-characterized, high-quality biospecimens. Growth in genomics, proteomics and metabolomics is increasing the strategic importance of scalable storage infrastructure and associated clinical data. Regulatory requirements for quality assurance, ethics, privacy and traceability are also encouraging investment in modern biobanking facilities.

As clinical trial designs become more data-intensive, biorepositories are evolving into connected research infrastructure that supports drug discovery, translational research and regulatory submissions. Cloud platforms and automated technologies enable research organizations to manage larger specimen inventories, coordinate international studies and improve access to validated biological materials.

Report Scope and Benefits



Market forecasts: Independent analysis of annual sales and market value from 2025 through 2032.

Segment analysis: Evaluation by service type, product type and clinical trial phase.

Regional intelligence: Assessment of established and emerging markets across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Competitive insights: Review of leading companies, geographic presence and market activity.

Growth opportunities: Analysis of technologies, industry trends and strategic developments influencing future demand. Ongoing coverage: Complimentary report updates for one year.

The report addresses how the global clinical trial biorepository and archiving solutions market may evolve through 2032, which segments are expected to record the strongest growth, how regional market positions could change and which factors may create opportunities or constraints for participating companies.

Companies Featured in the Report



American Type Culture Collection (ATCC)

Azenta Life Sciences

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Clinigen Limited

Cryoport Systems, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific SE

GE HealthCare Technologies, Inc.

ICON Plc

IQVIA Holdings, Inc. LabConnect

Domain Expert Insights

The report incorporates perspectives from industry, enterprise and academic experts to add strategic context to conventional market research. The report tracks early market signals emerging from expert discussions, corporate activity, conference sessions, keynote presentations, panel discussions, blogs, regulatory publications, annual reports and other validated sources.

These inputs are synthesized to identify changes in market direction, emerging growth catalysts and developments likely to influence competitive strategy. Company-level intelligence complements the broader market assessment by examining organizations shaping the clinical trial biorepository and archiving solutions industry.

Market share is evaluated where it provides meaningful strategic value. Because competitive structures differ by geography, the report applies regional market share analysis when appropriate, with the level of detail aligned to the characteristics and maturity of each market.

Key Attributes

