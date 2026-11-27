MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With 20% off sitewide and selected deals up to 50% off through December 1, the guide helps shoppers find the right gift for vloggers, streamers, smartphone shooters and photographers.

LA, California, USA, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ulanzi, the creator equipment brand behind practical tools for photography, video, livestreaming and mobile content, today released its 2026 Holiday Gift Guide. The guide sorts gifts into four budgets: under $25, under $50, under $100, and premium gifts.

As content creation continues to span smartphones, cameras and desktop platforms, finding practical gifts for creators can require some product knowledge. Ulanzi's holiday guide simplifies the process by organizing equipment into four price ranges and highlighting tools suited to different creative workflows.

All products below are available at ulanzi.com. From November 16 through December 1, shoppers get 20% off sitewide, with extra discounts on selected products of up to 50% off.

Gifts Under $25: Stocking Stuffers for Everyday Creators

These small, pocketable tools fit in a stocking and get used almost every day.

. Ulanzi SK26 Portable Selfie Stick Tripod $ 7.99 (US only, regularly $15.99). With one-press opening and an anti-slip grip, the SK26 makes a practical everyday accessory for travelers, group-photo enthusiasts and first-time vloggers.

. Ulanzi MA57 MagSafe Carabiner Phone Tripod - $12.79 (regularly $15.99). It clips onto a bag like a carabiner, then becomes a magnetic phone tripod when it is time to shoot. Gift it to: hikers, commuters, anyone who films on the go.

. Ulanzi MT98 Foldable Selfie Stick - $19.19 (regularly $23.99). Built for DJI Osmo Pocket, Osmo Action and Insta360 cameras, it folds to 17 cm (6.7 in) to fit a jacket pocket. Gift it to: action camera and pocket gimbal owners.

. Ulanzi LM18 Mini LED Video Light - $10.36 (regularly $12.95). A 42 mm light with a 5600K daylight tone that runs up to 8 hours at low brightness. It works with DJI Action, Osmo Pocket and Xtra Muse cameras. Gift it to: night vloggers and travel shooters.

Gifts Under $50: Smartphone Upgrades and Desk Helpers









This tier helps phone creators look and sound better, and gives editors a faster way to work.

. Ulanzi MagSafe Tripod & Selfie Ring Light Gift Set $ 21.99 (US only, regularly $43.99). The MA38 MagLock Phone Stand and the LM23 magnetic selfie light, packed in a ready-to-give gift box. Gift it to: anyone starting a TikTok, Reels or YouTube Shorts channel. Note: gift box products are non-returnable.

. Ulanzi GL01 GlowUp Fill Light - $25.59 (regularly $31.99). A compact magnetic light with dual panels that light the face from two angles, with adjustable brightness and color temperature. Gift it to: beauty creators, livestreamers, people who spend their day on video calls.

. Ulanzi MT-44M 2-in-1 Magnetic Selfie Stick Tripod - $20.79 (regularly $25.99). A selfie stick and tabletop tripod in one, with a magnetic phone mount, a 1/4-inch thread for compact cameras and a detachable Bluetooth remote. Gift it to: solo travelers and vloggers.

. Ulanzi D100H Dial Creative Controller - $31.99 (regularly $39.99). A desktop dial with custom shortcuts for adjusting exposure, volume or the timeline in editing software. Gift it to: photo and video editors.

. Ulanzi A200 Wireless Lavalier Mini Microphone - $ 24.99 (US only, regularly $49.99). A small wireless clip-on mic for clearer voice in talking-head videos and interviews. Gift it to: podcasters, YouTubers, anyone whose videos need better sound.

Gifts Under $100: New Releases and Smart Workflow Tools









This tier includes Ulanzi's newest products, including tools for AI-assisted work.

. Ulanzi AU05 Vibe Key AI Voice Input Keypad $47.99 (regularly $59.99). A voice input button, programmable keys and a knob for dictating to ChatGPT, Claude, coding assistants and writing apps without reaching for the keyboard. Gift it to: writers, developers and heavy AI users.

. Ulanzi MT22 Selfie Stick with Dual Fill Lights - $47.99 (regularly $59.99). Ulanzi's newest selfie stick, with two built-in fill lights so evening and indoor shots stay bright. Gift it to: travelers and nightlife vloggers.

. Ulanzi VM02 Wireless Magnetic Selfie Monitor Screen - $43.99 (regularly $54.99). A small magnetic screen that lets creators frame themselves while shooting with the phone's better rear camera. Gift it to: smartphone creators who want sharper selfie video.

. Ulanzi D200H Stream Controller - $55.99 (regularly $69.99). Programmable keys for switching scenes, muting audio and launching apps during a stream. Gift it to: Twitch and YouTube streamers.

. FALCAM TagBatt Direct-Charge Camera Battery - $ 55.24 (regularly $64.99). A camera battery that charges directly by cable and supports Apple Find My, available for Sony NP-FZ100 and Canon LP-E6P cameras. Gift it to: Sony and Canon shooters who travel.

Premium Gifts: Complete Setups for Serious Creators









For a bigger gift, these setups cover a whole workflow in one box.

. Ulanzi D200X Creative Deck $83.99 (regularly $104.99). Programmable LCD keys, rotary controls and a built-in USB-C hub with HDMI output, card readers and power delivery. One device handles shortcuts and desk connections. Gift it to: streamers and video editors.

. Ulanzi All-in-One Vlogging Kit - $87.19 (regularly $108.99). A ready-made bundle for starting a vlog, so the person receiving it does not have to buy parts one by one. Gift it to: new YouTubers and content creators.

. Ulanzi JJ05 GlideGo Video Tripod - $ 109.5 (US only, regularly $219). A video tripod for smooth pans and tilts during interviews, events and B-roll. Gift it to: videographers and hybrid shooters.

. Ulanzi Zero F38 Quick Release Travel Tripod 3131 - $200.79 (regularly $250.99). A carbon fiber travel tripod that weighs 1.1 kg (2.4 lb), folds to 42.3 cm (15.7 in) and reaches 159 cm (62.6 in). Its built-in ball head uses the F38 quick release system, so a camera clicks on and off in seconds, and the legs support up to 18 kg. Gift it to: travel photographers and hybrid shooters with mirrorless cameras.

Holiday Offer Details

. Dates: November 16 – December 1, 2026

. Offer: 20% off sitewide, with extra discounts on selected products of up to 50% off

. Where: the Ulanzi online store

Prices shown reflect the promotional pricing available on November 18, 2026, based on the regular retail prices listed on Ulanzi.com at that time. Prices and promotions are subject to change. Please refer to individual product pages for current pricing and offer details. Budget tiers are based on regular prices. Final prices are confirmed at checkout.

About Ulanzi

Ulanzi is a creator equipment brand developing practical tools for photography, videography, livestreaming, mobile content creation and desktop productivity. Its product range includes camera support systems, lighting, mobile accessories and creative control devices designed to support creators at different stages of their work.Ulanzi and FALCAM are part of the JOBY Group. FALCAM is the group's professional camera support and quick-release brand.

CONTACT: Amelia Fok,...