The global dental gypsum market was valued at US$131.8 million in 2025 and is projected to reach US$172.9 million by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%. Market growth is being supported by rising demand for dental restorations, implant procedures, orthodontic appliances and high-precision prosthodontic solutions.

Dental laboratories are increasingly adopting high-strength, quick-setting and dimensionally stable gypsum products to meet the tighter tolerances required by modern restorative workflows. Type IV and Type V dental stones are gaining traction because of their compressive strength, abrasion resistance and suitability for fixed prosthodontics, implantology and full-arch restorations.

Dental Gypsum Market Trends and Growth Drivers

The integration of CAD/CAM systems, digital impressions and 3D printing is reshaping dental laboratory operations. Although digital scanning has reduced the use of physical models in selected applications, gypsum casts remain important for final verification, occlusal analysis, try-in procedures, model scanning and professional training. Hybrid workflows that combine digital impressions with printed or poured models are supporting continued demand for precision-compatible dental gypsum.

Manufacturers are refining product formulations to reduce setting times, control expansion, improve surface hardness and minimize porosity. Dust-reduced and pre-measured products are also helping laboratories improve process consistency and workplace safety. As gypsum casts are increasingly scanned within digital workflows, surface texture, dimensional accuracy and reflectivity have become important product-performance criteria.

Demand is strongest among dental laboratories, clinics with in-house production capabilities, hospitals and academic institutions. Dental service organizations and integrated laboratory networks are also generating bulk demand for standardized, high-grade materials. In teaching environments, dental gypsum remains widely used for simulation, demonstrations and technical instruction.

Asia-Pacific and Latin America represent notable growth opportunities due to expanding dental infrastructure, improving access to oral healthcare and increasing demand for cosmetic and restorative dentistry. Europe, North America and Japan continue to benefit from aging populations and sustained demand for dentures, implant-retained prostheses and full-mouth rehabilitation. Quality assurance requirements and the use of ISO-compliant materials are further encouraging investment in premium dental gypsum products.

Market Segment and Regional Insights



Dental plasters: This segment is forecast to reach US$103 million by 2032, advancing at a CAGR of 4.3%.

Die dental stones: The segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.2% during the analysis period.

United States: The U.S. dental gypsum market was valued at US$35.9 million in 2025.

China: China is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9%, reaching US$35.3 million by 2032. Additional markets: The analysis evaluates growth trends across Canada, Japan, Germany, wider Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Dental Gypsum Market Report Scope

The report analyzes the global dental gypsum market by value in US$ million. Product coverage includes dental plasters, die dental stones and model dental stones. End-use analysis encompasses hospitals, dental clinics, and academic and research institutes.

Geographic coverage includes the United States, Canada, Japan, China, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, Russia, Australia, India, South Korea, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and other markets across Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks developments emerging from domain experts across industry, enterprise and academia. It combines expert perspectives with intelligence gathered from conference sessions, keynote presentations, panel discussions, corporate disclosures, annual reports, institutional publications and other validated sources.

This approach identifies early market signals, connects operational developments with strategic market direction and highlights the trends most likely to affect investment, product development and competitive positioning. The report also examines regional competitive structures where market-share analysis provides meaningful strategic context, rather than relying solely on a single global figure.

Key Questions Addressed



How will the global dental gypsum market evolve through 2032?

Which trends are driving demand for high-strength and precision-compatible dental gypsum?

Which product and end-use segments offer the strongest growth potential?

How are digital dentistry and hybrid laboratory workflows affecting material requirements?

Which regional markets are expected to record the fastest expansion? How is the competitive landscape changing across major geographic markets?

Report Benefits



Independent annual sales analysis and dental gypsum market forecasts from 2025 through 2032.

Detailed evaluation of major products, end users and geographic markets.

Assessment of digital dentistry trends, demographic influences and procedural demand.

Competitive intelligence designed to support market-entry, investment and growth strategies.

Company profiles and analysis of businesses shaping the global competitive environment. Complimentary report updates for one year.

Companies Featured in the Dental Gypsum Market Report



Apex Dental Lab Products

Coltene

Dentona AG

Dentsply Sirona

ETI Empire Direct

GC America

Georgia-Pacific Gypsum

Gyprock (CSR Gyprock)

Heraeus Kulzer

Kerr Dental

Madespa SA

Modern Materials International

Nobilium

Parkell Inc.

Saint-Gobain Formula

SHERA GmbH

USG Corporation

Whip-Mix Corporation

Yoshino Gypsum Co., Ltd. Zhermack Spa

With dental laboratories balancing digital transformation and established production methods, dental gypsum remains strategically important to restorative accuracy and workflow continuity. Continued advances in formulation, combined with expanding global demand for implants, crowns, bridges and dentures, are expected to sustain market growth through 2032.

Key Attributes

