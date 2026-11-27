Dublin, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Digital Therapeutics - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital therapeutics market, valued at US$8 billion in 2024, is projected to reach US$35.1 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.9%. The latest market analysis examines growth opportunities, competitive developments, regional performance, technology trends and the effects of evolving global tariffs and trade policies on the digital therapeutics industry.

Digital Therapeutics Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Digital therapeutics solutions are gaining momentum across chronic disease management, mental health treatment, preventive care and personalized medicine. Software-based interventions delivered through mobile applications, connected devices and online platforms increasingly incorporate behavioral science, artificial intelligence, machine learning and advanced data analytics. These technologies support personalized treatment pathways, real-time patient monitoring and data-driven clinical decision-making.

Clinical validation remains central to digital therapeutics adoption. Healthcare providers, regulators, insurers and patients increasingly expect demonstrated efficacy, safety, privacy and measurable outcomes. As evidence standards mature, validated digital therapeutics are becoming more closely integrated with conventional treatment programs and broader digital health strategies.

Rising rates of diabetes, hypertension, anxiety, depression and other chronic conditions are strengthening demand for scalable treatment and care platforms. Digital therapeutics can support continuous monitoring, timely intervention and long-term patient engagement while helping healthcare organizations address access and capacity constraints. User-focused interfaces, remote delivery and engagement features also contribute to treatment adherence and patient participation.

Market expansion is further supported by advances in mobile health infrastructure, artificial intelligence and connected technologies. Growing consumer acceptance of digital healthcare, increased investment in remote care and broader recognition from healthcare providers and payers are accelerating adoption. The rapid deployment of virtual healthcare during the COVID-19 pandemic also established a stronger foundation for continued digital therapeutics investment and commercialization.

Market Segment Outlook



Sales channels: Business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C).

Applications: Treatment and care, and preventive applications.

Treatment and care: This segment is forecast to reach US$30 billion by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 28.4%. Preventive applications: The segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 25.3% during the analysis period.

Regional Digital Therapeutics Market Analysis

The United States digital therapeutics market was valued at US$3.1 billion in 2024, reflecting the country's established digital health ecosystem, investment activity and growing adoption of technology-enabled care. China is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 31.6% and reach US$3.2 billion by 2030. The report also assesses market trends and opportunities across Canada, Japan, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks the convergence of clinical evidence, regulatory policy, reimbursement models, consumer adoption and software innovation. Domain specialists evaluate how artificial intelligence, machine learning, mobile health technologies and data analytics are influencing product development and competitive positioning. The analysis also considers how healthcare organizations are incorporating digital therapeutics into chronic care, behavioral health and preventive treatment programs.

Economists, trade specialists and industry experts provide context for changing market conditions, including supply chain disruption, sourcing challenges and geographic realignment. Their analysis identifies emerging commercial opportunities while addressing economic uncertainty and structural changes affecting globalization.

Tariff, Trade and Economic Impact

This edition integrates recent global tariff developments and their potential impact on the digital therapeutics market. It examines tariff negotiations involving more than 180 countries, supply chain turbulence, sourcing disruptions and shifting geographic strategies. Particular attention is given to 2025 as a pivotal period for trade tensions, including updated analysis of tariffs originating during the Trump administration.

Global and regional forecasts through 2030 have been revised to reflect tariff effects, economic uncertainty and changing trade relationships. Historical analysis covering 2015 through 2023 supports the evaluation of long-term market patterns. The report also reviews population trends, urbanization and other economic indicators influencing regional demand.

Competitive Landscape and Featured Companies

The digital therapeutics market report includes updated global market share estimates for 2025, competitive positioning and profiles of prominent industry participants. Competitive assessments classify company presence across strong, active, niche and limited market positions.



Aptar Digital Health

Better Therapeutics, Inc.

Biofourmis Inc.

Canary Health, Inc.

Click Therapeutics, Inc.

Fitbit Health Solutions

Pear Therapeutics, Inc. Wellthy Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd.

The full report features 136 companies and provides independent annual sales analysis and market forecasts in US$ millions from 2024 through 2030. It includes regional market intelligence, company profiles, innovation trends, competitive insights and one year of complimentary updates.

Strategic Value of the Report



Assess the projected evolution of the global digital therapeutics market through 2030.

Identify the leading market drivers, barriers and technology trends.

Evaluate high-growth applications, sales channels and geographic markets.

Understand the effects of tariffs, trade negotiations and economic uncertainty.

Review competitive positioning and the prospects of leading digital therapeutics companies. Identify revenue opportunities and support evidence-based strategic planning.



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