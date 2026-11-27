MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Shrirang Apte to succeed Michael Wissell as Chief Investment Officer

TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP) today announced that Michael Wissell, Chief Investment Officer, will retire on January 15, 2027. Shrirang Apte, currently Senior Managing Director, Head of Capital Markets, will succeed him as Chief Investment Officer.

Mr. Wissell joined HOOPP in 2018 and was named Chief Investment Officer in 2021. Throughout that time, he strengthened HOOPP's investment capabilities, introduced new strategies and helped advance the evolution of the investment organization and its Total Portfolio Approach. The Plan's assets grew from $77 billion to over $132 billion over the course of his tenure.

“Michael has been a thoughtful and trusted leader whose judgment, experience and commitment to our members have had a lasting impact on HOOPP,” said Annesley Wallace, HOOPP's Chief Executive Officer.“He has played an important role in the evolution of our investment organization and leaves behind a strong team and foundation for the future. On behalf of everyone at HOOPP, I want to thank Michael for his leadership and the many contributions he has made to the Plan.”

“HOOPP's purpose has always been personal to me,” said Mr. Wissell.“I am proud of what we have accomplished together and the strength of the team. It has been a privilege to serve HOOPP and its members.”

Mr. Apte has been with HOOPP since 2006, when he joined to establish Global Credit as an asset class. Since 2023, as Head of Capital Markets, he has led an integrated platform covering the Plan's public assets and private credit. His appointment reflects HOOPP's long-term approach to succession planning and developing leadership depth within the Investment Management team. He holds the CFA designation, earned a Bachelor of Engineering from MS University (India) and an MBA from Wilfrid Laurier University.

“Strong succession planning is critical to the long-term strength of an investment organization,” said Ms. Wallace.“Over two decades at HOOPP, Shrirang has taken on progressively broader investment and leadership responsibilities. He brings broad investment judgment, a deep understanding of our portfolio and investment philosophy, and a demonstrated ability to bring teams and investment capabilities together. I have every confidence in his ability to lead our Investment Management team and continue advancing our Total Portfolio Approach.”

“It is a privilege to take on this responsibility and to build on the strong foundation Michael and the Investment Management team have established,” said Mr. Apte.“HOOPP has exceptional investment capabilities and people across the organization. I look forward to working with the team to continue exercising disciplined investment judgment and delivering the long-term outcomes our members depend on.”

Mr. Wissell will work closely with Mr. Apte through the transition. Mr. Apte will continue to lead Capital Markets and will share plans for the team's leadership in due course.

About the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan

HOOPP serves Ontario's hospital and community-based healthcare sector, with more than 870 participating employers. Its membership includes nurses, medical technicians, food services staff, housekeeping staff, physicians and many others who provide valued healthcare services. In total, HOOPP has more than 504,000 active, deferred and retired members.

HOOPP is fully funded and manages a highly diversified portfolio of $132 billion in assets that span multiple geographies and asset classes. HOOPP is also a major contributor to the Canadian economy, paying more than $4.1 billion in pension benefits annually.

HOOPP operates as a private independent trust, and its Board of Trustees governs the Plan and Fund, focusing on HOOPP's mission to deliver on its pension promise. The Board is made up of appointees from the Ontario Hospital Association (OHA) and four unions: the Ontario Nurses' Association (ONA), the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), the Ontario Public Service Employees' Union (OPSEU) and the Service Employees International Union (SEIU). This governance model provides representation from both employers and members in support of the long-term interests of the Plan.

Contact:

Scott White, Senior Director, Public Relations

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