MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that Brendan Scarf joined the firm as Managing Director.

New York, NY, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that Brendan Scarf joined the firm as Managing Director.

“We are delighted to welcome Brendan to SEDA Experts. He has extensive experience in Structured Finance and Private Credit globally which will be of great value to our clients,” said Rakesh Manani, Partner - Head of Asia Pacific of SEDA Experts.

Brendan Scarf is a structured finance, private credit, and capital markets expert with 21 years of experience originating, structuring, and executing complex transactions across the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. He is recognised for his ability to identify and structure bespoke financing solutions in sophisticated and often highly complex situations, combining deep technical expertise with extensive experience across credit, equity, securitisation, and alternative investment markets.

Mr. Scarf spent eight years at Deutsche Bank AG, where he ultimately served as Head of Global Markets Structuring for Australia and New Zealand. In that role, he led the bank's most complex structured transactions, advising on acquisition financings, structured credit investments, securitisation platforms, distressed portfolio acquisitions, and institutional capital solutions. His work included several landmark transactions involving large financial institutions, private equity sponsors, and alternative investment managers, as well as the development of innovative financing and risk-management structures across multiple asset classes.

Prior to joining Deutsche Bank AG, he held a number of increasingly senior roles at Macquarie Bank Limited across Sydney, London, and New York. He originated and executed financing transactions for hedge funds, private equity investors, institutional asset managers, and other sophisticated market participants. His experience encompassed structured lending, leverage facilities, portfolio financing, equity-linked products, and alternative investment strategies, while also contributing to the design and commercialisation of new investment and financing platforms.

Following his time at Deutsche Bank AG he was the Founder, Director, and Portfolio Manager of Carrara Capital, where he managed investments across private and public market structured finance opportunities. Mr. Scarf continues to work at the intersection of structuring, investment management, and private credit. As Head of Structuring at Human Financial, he has been involved in the acquisition and development of substantial investment platforms and trading capabilities.

Throughout his career, he has developed extensive expertise in structured finance, securitisation, acquisition finance, institutional lending, private credit, structured equity, portfolio management, and complex capital solutions. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst and an ASX Accredited Derivatives Advisor. He holds degrees in Commerce and Civil Engineering from the University of Sydney.

About SEDA Experts LLC

SEDA is a leading expert witness firm specializing in financial services. We support international law firms by offering the highest level of expertise across the financial industry and providing access to the most influential financial services industry leaders. We provide superior independent advice, data analytics, valuation, and high-quality expert reports and testimony services to law firms, regulators, and leading financial institutions.





CONTACT: Name: Peter Selman Email:... Job Title: Managing Partner