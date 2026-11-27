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HONG KONG, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OUKITEL, a global innovator in rugged technology, officially launches the RG14-P, the world's first solar-powered rugged laptop. Its solar charging capability helps professionals stay powered in remote and demanding environments, enabling greater independence in off-grid operations. This innovation represents a bold leap forward in rugged laptop engineering, reshaping the future of mobile computing. Built to meet the toughest professional challenges, the RG14-P features a hot-swappable dual-battery system, a brilliant 1,000-nit touchscreen, and exceptional rugged durability. With reliability at the core of its design, the laptop gives users the confidence to take on whatever the job demands. Designed to address one of the biggest challenges of off-grid work, the RG14-P integrates a 15W solar panel directly into its lid, providing an additional charging option when conventional power sources are unavailable. By harnessing solar energy, the laptop helps extend working time, keeping users better prepared wherever they go. This pioneering feature makes the RG14-P particularly valuable for engineers, field technicians, and outdoor professionals. It also serves as a reliable backup during unexpected power disruptions.

Engineered for uninterrupted productivity, the 94.05Wh hot-swappable dual-battery system ensures critical work continues when every minute counts. Combining a 2,950mAh built-in battery with a 5,150mAh removable battery, the system enables users to swap in a fully charged battery without shutting down the laptop. With fewer battery-related interruptions, professionals can stay focused on their priorities and maintain workflow efficiency.

The RG14-P sets a high standard for outdoor visibility with its 14-inch display, delivering an impressive 1,000 nits of brightness. Enhanced by full lamination and anti-glare technology, the display maintains excellent readability of technical drawings, inspection data, and maps, even in bright sunlight. Its 1920 × 1080 resolution produces sharp, detailed visuals, while the 10-point capacitive touchscreen offers intuitive control and supports glove touch.

At the heart of the RG14-P is the Intel CoreTM processor 150U, delivering robust computing performance to support intensive multitasking and handle complex workloads. With 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, the laptop runs resource-intensive software smoothly while providing ample storage for large project files and essential work data. Powered by Windows 11 Pro, the RG14-P helps safeguard important data while supporting productive workflows.

Tested to MIL-STD-810H standards and rated IP68/IP69K, the RG14-P is built to withstand the rigors of construction sites and remote fieldwork. It provides superior protection against everyday workplace knocks and impacts, helping minimize the risk of accidental damage. The RG14-P also features versatile industrial connectivity options, including RS-232 and Gigabit Ethernet, supporting integration with specialized equipment and industrial systems.

With the AutoClaw AI agent pre-installed, the RG14-P advances AI-powered computing through intelligent automation. Working across files, web browsers, and applications, AutoClaw assists with a wide range of tasks, from document processing and content creation to design and coding. By reducing repetitive manual work, AutoClaw simplifies complex processes and frees up valuable time for what matters most.

The RG14-P will officially launch on Kickstarter in December, with an exclusive launch price of $2399.

CONTACT:

Leo Wu, Marketing Director

... / +86 135 6469 0683

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