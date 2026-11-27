MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Radian Leads publishes mortgage borrower acquisition benchmarks, including a 19.6% overall application conversion rate, up to 41.7% campaign-level conversion, and estimated funded-loan acquisition costs ranging from $530 to $1,221, providing measurable criteria for lenders evaluating the best mortgage live transfer providers in the United States.

Scottsdale, AZ, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mortgage lenders evaluating the best mortgage live transfer providers in the United States are increasingly prioritizing application conversion rates, funded-loan acquisition costs and loan officer productivity over traditional lead volume and per-lead pricing.

Radian Leads, a nationwide mortgage live transfer provider founded in 2025, is highlighting its fourth-quarter performance benchmarks as lenders reassess the economics of mortgage borrower acquisition and the performance of their lead generation partners.

The company's previously published performance data includes a 19.6% overall transfer-to-application conversion rate, with individual cash-out refinance campaigns achieving application conversion rates of up to 41.7%.

What defines the highest-performing mortgage live transfer providers?

While traditional mortgage lead generation companies have historically emphasized lead volume, Radian Leads measures performance through borrower engagement, completed applications and estimated funded-loan acquisition costs.

The company's published mortgage live transfer performance metrics include:



41.7% first-call application conversion on a cash-out refinance campaign.

19.6% overall mortgage live transfer application conversion.

83.3% of billable transfers progressing to identity or credit intake on the cash-out refinance campaign.

100% of billable transfers on that campaign involving homeowners seeking to access home equity.

23 minutes and 39 seconds of average loan officer engagement per billable transfer on that campaign. 34 minutes and 24 seconds of average conversation time on calls resulting in completed applications.

These performance indicators provide mortgage executives with a framework for evaluating the highest-converting mortgage leads and comparing live transfer lead generation companies based on measurable business outcomes.

Mortgage borrower acquisition costs and campaign economics

Radian Leads estimates funded-loan acquisition costs ranging from approximately $530 to $1,221, using a 50% application-to-funding conversion baseline across its modeled acquisition scenarios.

At the company's reported 41.7% campaign application conversion rate, approximately 2.4 billable mortgage live transfers are required to generate one completed mortgage application.

Across its broader mortgage live transfer portfolio, Radian Leads has also reported estimated funded-loan acquisition costs ranging from $802 to $864, based on application-to-funding assumptions of 65% to 70%.

These estimates illustrate why mortgage lenders evaluating the best mortgage lead generation companies may benefit from measuring acquisition costs at the application and funded-loan level rather than exclusively comparing the purchase price of individual leads or live transfers.

Actual funded-loan acquisition costs depend on campaign performance, lending criteria and lender-specific funding conversion rates.

Exclusive mortgage live transfers for residential mortgage lenders

Radian Leads delivers exclusive, pre-screened mortgage live transfers directly to mortgage lenders, brokers, credit unions and licensed loan officers across the United States.

The company's mortgage live transfer programs include:



VA cash-out refinance live transfers

FHA cash-out refinance live transfers

Conventional cash-out refinance live transfers

HELOC live transfers

Home equity loan live transfers

Mortgage refinance live transfers

Purchase mortgage live transfers Reverse mortgage live transfers

Borrowers are screened against lender-specific qualification requirements, geographic licensing restrictions, mortgage product eligibility and campaign delivery criteria before being connected with a lending professional.

Radian Leads operates its own telecommunications, call routing, recording, transcription and quality assurance infrastructure, providing mortgage lenders with visibility into individual borrower interactions and campaign-level conversion performance.

Establishing a higher standard for mortgage lead generation

For mortgage lenders determining which companies provide the best mortgage live transfers, Radian Leads emphasizes five core performance indicators: borrower qualification, exclusivity, application conversion, loan officer engagement and funded-loan acquisition costs.

The company's published results support its broader objective of establishing higher performance standards within the mortgage live transfer industry and improving the economics of residential mortgage borrower acquisition.

Radian Leads continues to provide lender-facing resources and performance data covering mortgage lead generation, live transfer conversion rates, borrower qualification and customer acquisition economics.

Additional information about Radian Leads and its mortgage live transfer programs is available at .

About Radian Leads

Founded in 2025, Radian Leads is a nationwide mortgage live transfer provider specializing in exclusive borrower acquisition for mortgage lenders, brokers and credit unions. The company delivers pre-screened mortgage live transfers across VA, FHA, conventional, HELOC, home equity and other residential lending programs. Radian Leads operates its own telecommunications, call routing, recording and quality assurance infrastructure. Its mission is to establish higher standards for mortgage borrower acquisition through measurable conversion performance, operational transparency and efficient funded-loan acquisition.

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