MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AMD Ryzen 9 9950X dedicated servers and 16GB BOLT VPS plans for $75 a year, Nov. 26-Dec. 10

Stanton Island, NY, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PureVoltage Hosting, an independent infrastructure provider that operates its own network (AS26548), today announced its Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale on dedicated servers and virtual private servers (VPS), running Nov. 26 through Nov. 30, 2026. The sale includes an AMD Ryzen 9 9950X dedicated server and a 16GB BOLT VPS plan for $75 per year.







Black Friday Sale featuring AMD Ryzen 9 Servers & 16GB BOLT VPS

Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers include:



AMD Ryzen 9 9950X dedicated server – $200 per month. 16 cores and 32 threads on AMD's Zen 5 architecture, 64 GB of DDR5 memory and two 1 TB NVMe SSDs, deployed in New York City.

16GB BOLT VPS – $75 per year. PureVoltage's virtual private server line, with 16 GB of memory. Intel servers starting at $60 per month.

BOLT VPS for self-hosted AI agents

The 16GB BOLT VPS gives developers an always-on server for running AI agents on infrastructure they control. An AI agent is a long-running process that calls a language model, tools and data stores in a loop, so it needs a server that stays online rather than a laptop that sleeps.

“Hardware costs have risen sharply this year, and supply remains tight across the industry,” said Jake Terepocki, CEO of PureVoltage Hosting.“We spent months preparing for this sale so we could give our customers a real gift this season: current-generation AMD servers and a 16GB VPS for $75 a year, at prices that are hard to find in this market.”

PureVoltage runs its own infrastructure with 25 Tbps of network capacity across 27 data center locations. New York is its largest footprint, with 96 racks and 500 kW of power added at Telehouse's Staten Island campus in July 2025 and more than 800 Gbps of connectivity to the New York International Internet Exchange (NYIIX).

The Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are available through Dec. 10 at purevoltage.com/black-friday-sale.

About PureVoltage Hosting

PureVoltage Hosting is a premier infrastructure provider delivering enterprise-grade performance, availability and security across Dedicated Servers, Bare Metal, Colocation and our scalable BOLT VPS services. Backed by Tier III-certified data centers in New York, Dallas, Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago and around the globe, we combine AI-optimized hardware for training and inference workloads with redundant power paths, carrier-neutral connectivity and rigorous compliance (SOC 2, ISO 27001) to guarantee maximum uptime and full data sovereignty. With fast provisioning, transparent pricing and customizable solutions, PureVoltage Hosting powers everything from mission-critical global deployments to burst-ready cloud resources, ensuring your workloads stay online, secure and future-proofed at every stage of growth.

Press Inquiries

PureVoltage Media Relations

press [at] purevoltage.com

