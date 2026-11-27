MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Joe S Reed, a journalist with Signal House, Inc., reviews the public court record on why two brokers bypassed Bitcoin Latinum's published investment contract

Maplewood, MN, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new analysis from Signal House, Inc. examines the public record in the Bitcoin Latinum lawsuit: a purchase contract the district court said was publicly available on the company's website, buyers who swore they never saw it, and a federal case that still has no judgment on the merits.

Raymond Jonna, Simon Jonna, and Farid Jamardov could have invested directly with Bitcoin Latinum in the fall of 2021. In a May 14, 2025, opinion of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, the court wrote that they favored purchasing the product through their cousin, Kevin Jonna, "because he represented he could obtain a better deal."







Illustration: An unsigned investment contract beside a completed wire transfer, the central fact in the Bitcoin Latinum lawsuit, where two brokers wired more than $500,000 without signing the company's subscription agreement.

The same Sixth Circuit opinion states that the plaintiffs decided to purchase "over $500,000" of Bitcoin Latinum's cryptocurrency and wired the money at Kevin Jonna's direction, some of it marked "for Kevin Jonna." The court described Kevin Jonna as the conduit for the investment. It also recorded the other door that was open: they could have invested directly with the company.

The formal route, as described in the court record, was a Simple Agreement for Future Tokens, or SAFT, a purchase contract that included a binding arbitration clause. In a June 17, 2024, order in Raymond Jonna v. GIBF GP, Inc. d/b/a Bitcoin Latinum, No. 22-10208, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan stated that the SAFT "was publicly available to Plaintiffs on [the company's] own website."

Bitcoin Latinum does not dispute that the plaintiffs never signed the SAFT. That fact is stated in the Sixth Circuit opinion. In affidavits quoted by the district court, Raymond Jonna said: "I never signed a SAFT with Latinum. I was never asked to sign a SAFT.... I never saw a SAFT prior to the commencement of this litigation." The district court noted that Simon Jonna and Farid Jamardov filed affidavits to the same effect.

The district court wrote, "The evidence is dubious at best as to whether Raymond even read the SAFT or its arbitration provision." Affirming that order, the Sixth Circuit said "there is no record evidence indicating plaintiffs knew the SAFT existed, let alone that they agreed to abide by its terms when they wired money at Kevin Jonna's direction."

In a July 26, 2022, opinion in the same case, the district court, reciting the plaintiffs' own account, wrote that Bitcoin Latinum's chief executive "made themselves available to agents" and that "Plaintiffs never took Kevin up on his offer to meet Latinum's CEO," though they said they knew of other Michigan investors who did.

On June 17, 2024, the district court denied Bitcoin Latinum's motion to compel arbitration. On May 14, 2025, the Sixth Circuit affirmed. The lawsuit was filed Feb. 1, 2022, in the Eastern District of Michigan. The Sixth Circuit recites that the plaintiffs never received their tokens and, suspecting fraud, filed a fifteen-count lawsuit. Those allegations have not been tried to a verdict, and the Signal House analysis does not report a final judgment on the merits of the claims.

"The Sixth Circuit put the reason on the page: the plaintiffs could have gone straight to the company and chose another path because it promised a better deal," said Joe S Reed, a journalist with Signal House, Inc. "The unsigned contract, the affidavits, and the open docket are already in the public record. The analysis puts that record in one place."

The analysis is based on publicly available court filings. It is not legal advice or investment advice.

About Signal House

Signal House, Inc. is an independent communications studio that examines the public record behind legal disputes and consequential business developments in technology and digital assets. The firm is not affiliated with Bitcoin Latinum, GIBF GP, Inc., or the plaintiffs named in the litigation.







Illustration: A federal courthouse. The Bitcoin Latinum lawsuit, Jonna v. GIBF GP, moved from a June 17, 2024, district court order to a May 14, 2025, Sixth Circuit opinion.

Press Inquiries

Anthony Smith

anthony [at] signalhouse.digital

