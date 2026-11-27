Ottawa, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The global cathodic protection market is valued at USD 5.91 billion in 2026, up from USD 5.58 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 10.08 billion by 2034 at a CAGR of 6.79%. Asia Pacific is both the largest and the fastest-growing region, reaching about USD 4.20 billion by 2034.







Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

November 18, 2026

Regulation is a key driver. In the U.S., PHMSA's gas pipeline class location rule, effective March 16, 2026, requires at least one cathodic protection test station on eligible segments, spaced at most half a mile apart. In April 2026, PHMSA proposed allowing remote checks of cathodic protection rectifiers on hazardous liquid and CO2 pipelines, and updated external corrosion standards take effect on January 1, 2027.

Aging pipelines and water systems, new LNG, hydrogen and CO2 pipelines, and offshore wind are widening the need for corrosion control. For CP system makers, service companies, pipeline operators, utilities and offshore developers, the key questions are where spending grows fastest and how remote monitoring changes operations.

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Figure 1: Cathodic Protection Market Snapshot

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

The market grows by about 70% between 2026 and 2034. Asset owners are spending more on corrosion control to extend asset life, meet safety rules and avoid costly failures.

Segment Intelligence: Dominant and Fastest-Growing Segments

Cathodic Protection Market: Leading and Fastest-Growing Segments

Segment Group Leading Segment Fastest-Growing Segment Why It Matters Solution Product (~66.1%) Instrumentation Remote monitoring adds recurring value Type Impressed current (~57.3%) Impressed current Suits long pipelines and large structures Application Processing plants (~22.7%) Offshore structures Offshore wind and subsea assets need CP Region Asia Pacific (~35.13%) Asia Pacific (8.68% CAGR) Pipeline and industrial build-out

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher







Figure 2: Cathodic Protection Market by Application, 2024

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Solution. Products, including anodes, rectifiers, cables and test stations, account for about 66.1% of revenue, while services such as design, installation, surveys and maintenance account for about 33.9%. Instrumentation is the fastest-growing area as operators adopt remote monitoring.

Type. Impressed current systems hold about 57.3% of revenue and are also the fastest-growing type, because they protect long pipelines, large tanks and offshore structures. Galvanic systems hold about 42.7% and remain common for smaller or isolated assets.

Application. Processing plants (~22.7%), storage facilities (~20.2%) and pipelines (~18.0%) are the largest uses, followed by water and wastewater (~11.0%) and transportation. Offshore structures are the fastest-growing application.

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Regional and Country Analysis

Cathodic Protection Market by Region and Country

Region / Country 2024 Size CAGR 2025–2034 Growth Signal Asia Pacific USD 1.85B 8.68 % Largest and fastest; ~USD 4.20B by 2034 North America USD 1,300.3M 5.21 % PHMSA rules and aging pipelines Europe USD 1,153.9M 5.86 % Offshore wind and water networks China USD 743.3M 5.68 % Pipeline and industrial capacity India USD 377M 15.17 % Fastest-growing country; gas grid expansion Germany USD 223.5M 6.30 % Industrial and infrastructure renewal

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific held about 35.13% of revenue in 2024 and is expected to grow at 8.68% a year to about USD 4.20 billion by 2034. China is the largest country market at USD 743.3 million in 2024, while India grows fastest at 15.17% as its gas grid, refineries and water projects expand.

North America. North America was worth USD 1,300.3 million in 2024, growing at 5.21%. The U.S. holds the largest country share, supported by PHMSA rules on test stations, remote rectifier monitoring and updated corrosion assessment standards.

Europe, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Europe was worth USD 1,153.9 million in 2024, growing at 5.86%, with Germany at USD 223.5 million. Offshore wind, water networks and oil and gas assets in the Middle East drive demand elsewhere.

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

What Is Changing in the Industry







Figure 3: Cathodic Protection Market Signals

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

U.S. pipeline rules are tightening and modernizing. PHMSA's final rule of January 14, 2026, effective March 16, 2026, requires cathodic protection test stations every half mile on eligible gas transmission segments. On April 24, 2026, PHMSA published 40 rulemaking actions, including permission for remote monitoring of rectifiers on hazardous liquid and CO2 pipelines.

What it indicates: Operators must add test points and can now use remote monitoring, increasing demand for CP products and connected instruments.

Corrosion standards are being updated. The 2025 edition of NACE SP0502, the external corrosion direct assessment standard, takes effect in federal rules on January 1, 2027, along with an updated internal corrosion standard for dry gas pipelines.

What it indicates: Updated standards raise the bar for surveys and assessments, supporting service revenue.

Monitoring is going remote and digital. Non-contact tools such as Force Technology's Field Gradient Sensor for subsea CP surveys, and digital twins for offshore CP monitoring, are moving into use.

What it indicates: Data-driven monitoring shifts value from one-time installation toward recurring services.

Offshore and energy-transition assets need protection. Offshore wind foundations, subsea cables, hydrogen and CO2 pipelines all need cathodic protection over 25 years or more.

What it indicates: Offshore structures become the fastest-growing application.

Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Key Market Drivers



Aging oil, gas and water pipelines.

Pipeline safety regulations and corrosion standards.

Offshore wind, LNG, hydrogen and CO2 infrastructure.

Expansion of water and wastewater networks. Use of predictive maintenance data analytics



Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Major Challenges



High installation and survey costs on remote assets.

Shortage of certified corrosion engineers.

Interference and stray current in dense urban areas.

Coating damage that increases CP current demand. Budget limits at public water utilities.



Sources: Expert Interview, Secondary Sources, Precedence Research Database, Precedence Research Analysts and Researcher

Emerging Opportunities