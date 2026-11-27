MENAFN - EIN Presswire) VIENNA, AUSTRIA, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Why do women continue to shoulder the majority of household labor, and why do many perceive this unequal distribution as fair? New research involving Central European University (CEU) and Graz University of Technology (TU Graz) offers a psychological explanation, highlighting how social expectations and cultural norms may contribute to the persistence of gender inequality.Despite decades of progress towards gender equality, women around the world continue to perform a disproportionately large share of unpaid household labor. Perhaps more surprisingly, many women and men consider this unequal distribution fair – even in societies with relatively high levels of gender equality.In a new article published in Perspectives on Psychological Science, Angarika Deb and Christophe Heintz challenge established evolutionary and psychological theories of human fairness and propose a new theoretical framework to explain why people accept and reproduce inequalities in their everyday lives.“Despite the great march towards gender equality, households around the world remain stubbornly gender unequal. We believe research in human psychology should be able to account for this and propose a theory of fairness judgments, which suggests people can come to judge inequalities as fair if that is what is expected by others. In this sense, they can end up propagating them further,” says Angarika Deb, co-author of the study.Why fairness does not necessarily mean equalityInternational survey data reviewed by the authors show that women across more than 30 countries performed, on average, 71% of all housework. Yet even in the Netherlands, one of the European Union's most gender-equal countries, previous research found that a majority of both women and men perceived an unequal distribution of household labor and childcare as fair.The authors propose a relational theory of fairness, according to which people assess what is fair not only by considering how work and resources are distributed, but also by taking into account their social roles, relationships and the expectations of others.For example, when society associates motherhood with primary responsibility for childcare and domestic work, an unequal distribution of responsibilities may be perceived as fair because it corresponds to established expectations of what mothers and fathers should do.The researchers identify two psychological tendencies that may underpin fairness judgments: a reluctance to disappoint others by failing to meet their expectations and a desire to act in ways that can be justified to others. While these tendencies help people cooperate, they may also reinforce existing inequalities.“The capacity to judge what is fair is a universal feature of human cognition. Yet practices judged fair in one culture are sometimes judged unfair in another. This paper explains both what is common to the human sense of fairness and why judgments of fairness nonetheless vary across cultures,” says Christophe Heintz, Professor in the Department of Cognitive Science at CEU.Rethinking how we address gender inequalityThe research offers a new perspective on why gender inequality persists despite considerable social, economic, and legislative progress. It suggests that addressing inequality may require not only redistributing responsibilities and improving economic opportunities but also transforming social expectations through which people understand and evaluate fairness.By bringing together psychological, evolutionary and sociological perspectives, the authors open new avenues for understanding how inequalities become socially accepted and reproduced – not only within households but potentially across other areas of society.The article, Evolved Equity but Inequity in the Household? Reviewing Evolutionary Accounts of Fairness, is published in Perspectives on Psychological Science.About Central European UniversityFounded in 1991 and based in Vienna since 2019, CEU is a non-profit private university with around 1,500 students from more than 100 countries pursuing bachelor's, master's, and doctoral programs accredited both in the United States and Austria. With more than 200 faculty members and researchers, CEU maintains an excellent student–faculty ratio and consistent external recognition through prestigious research awards and third-party funded projects. CEU is committed to equal opportunity, diversity, open societies, and freedom of expression – exemplified through initiatives such as the Invisible University for Ukraine.CEU maintains a research and civic engagement presence in Budapest through the CEU Democracy Institute, the Vera and Donald Blinken Open Society Archivum (OSA), the Roma Graduate Preparation Program (RGPP), the CEU Institute for Advanced Study (IAS), and the Center for Ethics and Law in Biomedicine (CELAB), as well as a wide range of public educational programs, lectures, and cultural events, organized by the Civic Engagement, Arts, and Culture Unit.For interview requests or further information, please contact:CEU Media Relations...

CEU News

Central European University (CEU)

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

When Inequality Feels Fair: New Research Explains Why Gender Inequality at Home Persists News Provided By CEU GmbH November 27, 2026, 14:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, Politics, Science



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.