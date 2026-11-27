MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 27 (IANS) A delegation of swamis and saints from the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam (BAPS) Swaminarayan Sanstha met the West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday, extending greetings and wishes for the growth and prosperity of the state and its residents.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister commended the religious outfit's scores of initiatives towards public service and also extended invitation to BAPS spiritual head Mahant Swami Maharaj to visit the state.

The BAPS swamis offered prayers for Chief Minister Adhikari's good health and economic, educational, and cultural progress of the state as well as for the happiness, peace, and well-being of all its residents.

According to a BAPS statement, it was courtesy visit at West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari's official residence.

The Chief Minister praised the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha's commitment to social service and public welfare and highlighted its selfless work in areas such as social service, education, healthcare, de-addiction, and disaster relief.

He also acknowledged the organisation's role in fostering values, unity, and devotion within society.

The Chief Minister also extended a sincere invitation to the BAPS spiritual guru Mahant Swami Maharaj to visit West Bengal, seeking his blessings on the state and its people.

Notably, the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha was founded by Shastriji Maharaj in 1907.

Rooted in the teachings of the Vedas and built upon the pillars of practical spirituality, BAPS addresses contemporary spiritual, moral, and social challenges.

Mahant Swami Maharaj is the sixth and present spiritual guru of the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha. He presides as the guru and spiritual guide to countless devotees across the world and helms the worldwide spiritual and humanitarian activities of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha.

The mission of BAPS is to preserve the values ​​of faith, unity, and selfless service, while catering to the spiritual, cultural, physical, and emotional needs of individuals from all walks of life.

The organisation carries out its humanitarian work through extensive global outreach initiatives.