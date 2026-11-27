MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, Nov 27 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has directed universities in the union territory to transition toward skill-centric and employment-oriented curriculum.

L-G Manoj Sinha on Friday chaired the 10th meeting of the Executive Council of Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU), Rajouri, at Lok Bhavan.

The Executive Council accorded in-principle approval to various agenda points and proposals presented during the meeting. The Lieutenant Governor directed the University to transition toward a skill-centric, employment-oriented curriculum and devise a long-term framework for self-sustained funding.

He underscored the importance of harmonising academic reforms with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, advancing faculty capacity building, and fostering robust industry-academia partnerships.

The Lieutenant Governor directed the Executive Council to convene its meetings on a biannual basis and ensure the timely conduct of the convocation. He stressed the need for maintaining institutional discipline and fostering a conducive academic environment, calling for stringent action against any elements attempting to disrupt campus harmony.

The LG further issued directives to strengthen institutional accountability and organise national-level programmes along with student outreach initiatives such as Yuva Connect.

The meeting also deliberated on vital academic and administrative matters including faculty recruitment, career advancement, admissions, new academic programmes, the promotion of research publications, and infrastructure upgrades to enhance the university's overall functioning.

Prof. Jawaid Iqbal, Vice Chancellor, BGSBU, presented various Agenda items before the Executive Council for approval and ratification. The Executive Council also reviewed the Action Taken Report pertaining to the previous meeting held in January 2026.

The meeting was attended by Prof. Jawaid Iqbal, Vice Chancellor, BGSBU; Prof. Umesh Rai, Vice Chancellor, University of Jammu; Prof. Nilofer Khan, Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir; Govind Jaiswal, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor; Ram Niwas Sharma, Commissioner Secretary, Higher Education Department; Ravi Kumar Sihag, Registrar, BGSBU; Prof. O P Mishra, former Dean (Research) IMS BHU; Prof. Shahid Akhter, Department of Management Studies, Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi; Dr Titi Xavier, Dean, Academic Affairs, BGSBU and other members of the Executive Council.