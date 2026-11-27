MENAFN - IANS) Prayagraj, Nov 27 (IANS) In a major setback to the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), the Allahabad High Court has set aside the result of the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (PCS)-2025 Preliminary Examination, and directed the commission to prepare a fresh merit list, declare a revised result, and complete the subsequent stages of the recruitment process on the basis of that.

Following the Allahabad High Court order, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Uttar Pradesh government, claiming that the ruling NDA is against providing jobs and instead "collects kickbacks" from those hired on contracts.

Taking to his official X account, Akhilesh Yadav alleged that jobs are not even on the BJP's agenda because "if they have to provide jobs, they will also have to give 'PDA' (Pichdda, Dalit and Alpasankhyak) groups reservations and pay them salaries".

"There is no scope for taking kickbacks when paying salaries, which is why the BJP government hires people on contracts and collects kickbacks from contractors," he alleged.

The SP Chief added: "We are saying it again: Only when education is good and exams are honest will there be real progress. Remove the BJP, get a job!"

Meanwhile, a single-judge bench of Justice Manish Kumar Nigam passed the order on Friday while allowing a petition filed by four candidates.

The petitioners contended that despite securing marks higher than the last selected candidates in the unreserved category, they were not included in the open category list.

They alleged that the commission failed to extend the benefit of the Meritorious Reserved Category (MRC) provision by shifting them to the unreserved category.

The petitioners said that the unreserved category is not reserved for any particular class and that candidates from all categories should have an equal opportunity to be selected based on merit. Therefore, reserved-category candidates scoring above the unreserved-category cut-off should be accommodated in the open category on the basis of merit.

Accepting this argument, the High Court directed that at every stage of the selection process, the unreserved category list should first be prepared strictly on merit. Separate lists for reserved categories should be prepared only thereafter.

The court also struck down Clause 19 of the recruitment advertisement.

According to the candidates' counsel, the preliminary examination will not be held again. Instead, the result will be revised based on the marks obtained in the examination already conducted. Eligible reserved-category candidates will be placed in the unreserved category according to their merit.

The UPPSC had declared the PCS-2025 Preliminary Examination result on December 1, 2025. Subsequently, reserved-category candidates challenged the result in the High Court, claiming they had not been given the benefit of the MRC provisions. They said that despite scoring higher than the last selected candidates in the unreserved category, they were denied an opportunity to appear in the main examination.

The High Court had reserved its judgment in the matter on September 28, the same day interviews for PCS-2025 began.

While permitting the commission to continue the interview process, the court had restrained it from declaring the final result.

Following the final order, the commission will now have to prepare the preliminary examination result afresh.

Decisions regarding the main examination and the remaining stages of the selection process will also have to be reconsidered on the basis of the revised merit list.