MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Nov 27 (IANS) A day before his arrest, the 22-year-old Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) operative had allegedly conducted reconnaissance of the Vadodara Air Force Station during daylight hours and managed to photograph its entrance gate while moving around the area disguised as an ordinary passer-by, a Gujarat ATS official told IANS.

According to details that emerged during the investigation, the accused's parents had lodged a missing-person complaint with the local police in Assam around three to five days before his arrest, unaware that he had travelled to Gujarat.

"He had left home without informing his family about his whereabouts," officials said.

The accused, Mohammad Saharul Islam Kabiruddin, a resident of Karimganj district in Assam, was arrested by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Thursday night while returning to Vadodara from Dahod, where he had allegedly collected an AK-47-like automatic assault rifle through a 'dead-drop' arrangement.

According to the official, Kabiruddin conducted the reconnaissance of the Air Force Station on Friday's preceding day, during daytime hours.

He allegedly moved around the area wearing ordinary clothes, including jeans, a T-shirt and a cap, giving the appearance of a regular pedestrian. While walking through the area, he used his mobile phone to record videos and photograph the entrance gate.

Investigators believe he was attempting to avoid attracting attention while documenting the establishment.

"We found images and video from his phone's gallery. He has sent one video to someone, and we discovered that in his chats. That video looks like he took it from the internet," an official told IANS.

The ATS said the accused had been instructed by his Pakistan-based handler, identified as Mufti Rafiq alias Ibn Abdullah, to conduct reconnaissance of the Air Force Station.

The investigation has also revealed that the accused had travelled from Assam to Bhopal by train and subsequently reached Vadodara by bus.

He checked into Hotel Milan near Sayajigunj railway station using his original Aadhaar card. After leaving the hotel without completing the formal check-out process, he travelled towards Dahod, where he allegedly collected the weapon from a location identified by his handler.

"The weapon had been concealed at the designated location through a method known as a dead drop, in which an item is left at a secret location for another person to retrieve without any direct meeting," officials elaborated.

The accused allegedly dug up the weapon from the location before returning towards Vadodara. The ATS has obtained the coordinates of the suspected weapon handover point and is examining the location to establish the source of the firearm and identify those involved.

Officials said the accused was cooperative when apprehended and did not display aggressive behaviour during the initial proceedings and questioning.

The ATS has also found that Kabiruddin had allegedly been in contact with the Pakistan-based handler for more than a year through social media platforms, including Instagram and WhatsApp.

The handler had allegedly transferred Rs 50,000 to his bank account to finance the purchase of a new mobile phone, travel, hotel accommodation and other logistical arrangements required for the operation.

Investigators have also found that the accused, who had studied at a madrasa, was allegedly radicalised over time through online material and social media interactions.

According to ATS DIG Sunil Joshi, he had watched videos on YouTube and material sent by his handler to learn the functioning of an AK-47, including its components, loading mechanism and operation.

"He has not admitted to receiving any practical firearms training so far. About the recovered weapon, FSL can establish whether it's an AK-47 or similar to that weapon. Prima facie, it looks like it is a Pakistan-made weapon," the official said.

The ATS suspects that this was his first assignment and that he intended to attack before leaving India for Pakistan to join JeM.

He allegedly wished to join the organisation's ranks and attain what he described as "martyrdom". The investigation is also examining whether the accused had any local contacts in Gujarat or received assistance from anyone during his journey from Assam.

The ATS has begun analysing his call detail records, mobile phone data and financial transactions to establish the extent of his contacts and identify the people who facilitated the movement of the weapon.

The agency is coordinating with Assam Police as part of the investigation, including action in the accused's native district of Karimganj.

"His family comprises his parents and brothers and belongs to a middle-class background, with family members engaged in daily-wage work," officials confirmed.

The accused has been booked under Sections 18, 20, 23(1) and 38 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Sections 61, 148 and 149 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Section 25(1-AA) of the Arms Act.

Further investigation is being conducted to establish the wider network and trace the weapon's origin.