MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketsandMarketsTM projects the

Key Market Highlights

. Market size, 2026: USD 1.10 billion

. Market forecast, 2031: USD 3.46 billion

. Growth rate: CAGR of 25.7% (2026–2031)

. Leading application segment: Dairy & Livestock Management

. Fastest-growing robot type: Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

. Largest farm-size segment: Large-sized Farms

. Report scope: 74 market data tables, 40 figures, 150 pages

. Key players: Deere & Company (US), CNH Industrial N.V. (UK), AGCO Corporation (US), DJI (China), Lely (Netherlands), Kubota Corporation (Japan), DeLaval (Sweden), Naïo Technologies (France), Ecorobotix (Switzerland), and GEA Group (Germany).

Why This Market Matters

As the UK agricultural sector faces increasing labor shortages, rising operational costs, and growing pressure to improve productivity, agricultural robots are becoming essential to modern farm operations. Robotic technologies help farmers automate repetitive and labor-intensive activities, improve operational accuracy, and optimize resource utilization. From automated harvesting and robotic milking to autonomous field operations and AI-powered crop monitoring, these solutions are transforming traditional farming practices. Their ability to enhance productivity, reduce dependency on manual labor, and support sustainable agricultural operations is accelerating adoption across the UK.

Market Overview

The UK agricultural robots industry

Analyst Perspective

Agricultural robots are evolving from specialized automation tools into essential components of next-generation farming systems. As labor availability becomes a growing concern and farms increasingly prioritize operational efficiency, robotic technologies are gaining strategic importance. The integration of AI, advanced sensors, machine vision, and autonomous navigation is expanding the capabilities of agricultural robots beyond conventional mechanization. Future market growth will be driven by wider adoption of autonomous equipment, intelligent livestock monitoring, and precision-based farming solutions that improve productivity while reducing operational costs.

Segment Analysis

By robot type, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) are projected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. Increasing demand for real-time crop monitoring, field mapping, targeted spraying, and precision farming solutions is supporting UAV adoption. Advances in sensor technologies, computer vision, and AI-enabled data analytics are improving their ability to identify crop stress, monitor field conditions, and support timely farm management decisions.

By application, Dairy & Livestock Management is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2026. Growing adoption of automated milking systems, robotic feeding solutions, and livestock monitoring technologies is driving segment growth. The need to improve labor productivity, maintain consistent farm operations, and enhance animal health monitoring is encouraging dairy and livestock farmers to invest in automation.

By farm size, Large-sized Farms are expected to account for the largest market share in 2026. These farms have greater financial capacity to invest in advanced machinery and integrate automation across multiple operations. Their ability to distribute technology costs across larger operational areas, reduce labor requirements, and achieve productivity improvements is supporting higher adoption of agricultural robotic solutions.

Regional Analysis

The UK agricultural robots market is benefiting from the country's growing focus on agricultural modernization, precision farming, and technological innovation. Increasing labor challenges, combined with the need to improve farm productivity and operational efficiency, are encouraging farmers to invest in automated agricultural equipment. The adoption of robotic milking systems, autonomous machinery, UAVs, and intelligent livestock monitoring solutions is strengthening market demand. Continued advancements in AI, robotics, and sensor technologies are expected to further accelerate the adoption of agricultural robots across UK farming operations.

Key Industry Trends

. Increasing labor shortages are accelerating investments in agricultural automation and robotic solutions.

. AI, machine vision, and sensor technologies are improving the accuracy and efficiency of agricultural robots.

. UAV adoption is increasing for crop monitoring, field mapping, and precision agriculture applications.

. Robotic milking and livestock monitoring systems are transforming dairy farm management.

. Large-sized farms are increasingly investing in autonomous equipment to optimize operational costs and productivity.

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies operating in the UK Agricultural Robots Market include Deere & Company (US), CNH Industrial N.V. (UK), AGCO Corporation (US), DJI (China), Lely (Netherlands), Kubota Corporation (Japan), DeLaval (Sweden), Naïo Technologies (France), Ecorobotix (Switzerland), and GEA Group (Germany).

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