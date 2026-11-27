Unaudited Financial Report For The Third Quarter And 9 Months Of 2026
|EUR
|30.09.2026
|31.12.2025
|Cash and cash equivalents
|136,090
|227,911
|Trade and other receivables
|5,566
|14,245
|Inventories
|1,562,500
|1,562,500
|Total current assets
|1,704,156
|1,804,656
|TOTAL ASSETS
|1,704,156
|1,804,656
|Trade and other payables
|23,387
|49,389
|Total current liabilities
|23,387
|49,389
|Total liabilities
|23,387
|49,389
|Share capital at book value
|449,906
|449,906
|Share premium
|226,056
|226,056
|Statutory reserve capital
|287,542
|287,542
|Retained earnings
|717,265
|791,763
|Total equity
|1,680,769
|1,755,267
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|1,704,156
|1,804,656
Condensed statement of comprehensive income
|EUR
|9 M 2026
|9 M 2025
|Administrative and general expenses
|-77,519
|-83,292
|Operating loss
|-77,519
|-83,292
|Financial income
|3,021
| 7,117
|NET LOSS FOR THE PERIOD
|-74,498
| -76,175
|TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD
|-74,498
| -76,175
Rando Tomingas
Member of the Management Board
Telephone: +372 667 9200
E-mail: ...
Attachment
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2026 III Q interim ENG
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