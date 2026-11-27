Condensed statement of financial position as of 30 September 2026 delivered by the present announcement completely reflects the assets, liabilities and equity capital of AS Trigon Property Development.

According to the condensed statement of comprehensive income the net loss for first 9 months of 2026 of AS Trigon Property Development is 74,498 euros and the earnings per share is 0.01656 EUR.

As of 30 September 2026 the assets of AS Trigon Property Development were 1,704,156 euros. The equity of the company was 1,680,769 euros, corresponding to 98.63 % of the total balance sheet.

Condensed statement of financial position