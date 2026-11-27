MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Independent AV-Comparatives tests confirm zero false positives for the full year

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AV-Comparatives, an independent cybersecurity testing organization, has released its 2026 Q4 Anti-Phishing Comparative Test results. The test took place between 2nd and 12th November 2026. It assessed the phishing detection capabilities of the latest version of NordVPN's next-gen antivirus available at the time of testing.

The feature achieved a 92% phishing detection rate with zero false positives, ranking third among the security products tested. The evaluation covered 250 active phishing URLs, with an additional 250 legitimate URLs used to check for false positives.

The report also summarises results for the full year. AV-Comparatives tested 1,000 phishing URLs across four rounds in January, April, August and November 2026. NordVPN's next-gen antivirus scored 92%, 90%, 94% and 92% in those rounds, for an overall block rate of 92% and zero false positives all year. That result places NordVPN joint third among security products for 2026.

“A good phishing page is designed to fool you, and often it does. That's why we don't rely on people catching every red flag,” says Domininkas Virbickas, product director at NordVPN.“Our next-gen antivirus checks each site as you open it and blocks malicious pages before they load, so one wrong click is far less likely to cost you your passwords or bank details.”

In June 2024, NordVPN became the first VPN service provider to be approved by AV-Comparatives for anti-phishing protection. To earn the AV-Comparatives anti-phishing protection badge, a product must detect and block at least 85% of the phishing URLs used without raising false alarms on legitimate online banking and related sites.

Certified protection against fake shops ahead of Black Friday

Black Friday and the Christmas shopping season bring a spike in fake online shops set up by scammers to steal money and payment details. NordVPN's next-gen antivirus has received AV-Comparatives certification for its fake shop detection capabilities.

The lab tested how effectively cybersecurity products detect fake online shops, using 500 fake-shop test cases. A false-alarm test with 100 popular legitimate shopping websites was also conducted. The test took place from 1st to 7th October 2026. The certification confirms that NordVPN's fake shop detection works and can protect users from financial loss caused by online shopping scams.

ABOUT NORDVPN

NordVPN is an all-in-one digital privacy and security app trusted by millions of internet users worldwide. The NordVPN app combines the world's most advanced VPN, a next-generation antivirus, and other built-in security features, such as Dark Web MonitorTM, designed to help users stay safer and more private online. NordVPN helps protect against phishing, scams, malicious websites, trackers, intrusive ads, and malware, while strengthening online privacy. For more information, visit nordvpn.com.

Contact:

Vilius Kardelis

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