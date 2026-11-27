MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Virtual Rehabilitation Telerehabilitation Systems Market Global Report 2026" has been added tooffering.

The global virtual rehabilitation telerehabilitation systems market is experiencing rapid expansion as healthcare providers increase their use of remote care technologies, immersive therapy platforms and digitally enabled rehabilitation services. The market is projected to grow from $0.89 billion in 2025 to $1.07 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.7%.

Historical market growth has been supported by the rising adoption of telemedicine and remote healthcare services, the increasing prevalence of neurological and musculoskeletal disorders, and the expansion of hospital-based rehabilitation programs. Continued investment in digital health infrastructure across developed markets, alongside the early clinical adoption of wearable health monitoring devices, has also strengthened demand for virtual rehabilitation and telerehabilitation systems.

The virtual rehabilitation telerehabilitation systems market is forecast to reach $2.25 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 20.3% from 2026. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by greater demand for home-based rehabilitation, remote care solutions and long-term therapy services for aging populations. The integration of artificial intelligence, data analytics and cloud-based platforms into rehabilitation programs is also expected to support more personalized, accessible and measurable care.

Key virtual rehabilitation market trends include the development of virtual reality and augmented reality therapy platforms for motor and cognitive recovery. Wearable sensors are increasingly being used for continuous remote patient monitoring, while artificial intelligence is helping clinicians create adaptive rehabilitation programs based on individual progress. Cloud-based telerehabilitation platforms are also enabling real-time interaction between therapists and patients. In addition, motion tracking and gamified therapy systems are improving patient participation, treatment adherence and recovery outcomes.

The growing acceptance of telehealth is a major factor supporting market development. Healthcare providers and patients are increasingly choosing convenient and accessible care models that reduce the need for in-person appointments. Virtual rehabilitation systems enable clinicians to conduct therapy sessions remotely, monitor patient progress and adjust treatment plans based on performance data. In April 2025, Teladoc Health reported that the proportion of respondents who considered clinician training availability from telehealth solution providers "very important" increased from 22% in 2023 to 36% in 2024. This shift highlights the increasing emphasis on effective implementation and clinical support as telehealth adoption expands.

Innovation in artificial intelligence-enabled extended reality is further transforming remote rehabilitation delivery. In November 2024, XRHealth launched an enhanced AI-powered medical extended reality platform designed to support rehabilitation and virtual healthcare services. The platform includes AI-generated therapeutic environments, adaptive avatar capabilities and data-driven treatment planning tools. It also provides real-time patient monitoring and analytics, allowing clinicians to assess treatment adherence, functional improvement and therapy effectiveness remotely.

The XRHealth platform supports physical, cognitive and mental health therapies through immersive digital environments. Its remote care capabilities allow healthcare professionals to conduct virtual sessions and modify treatment strategies using clinical insights generated from patient data. These developments demonstrate how artificial intelligence and extended reality technologies are creating more scalable and individualized rehabilitation programs.

Market consolidation is also contributing to the expansion of digital rehabilitation portfolios. In November 2024, XRHealth acquired Israel-based NeuroReality for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition was intended to strengthen XRHealth's cognitive rehabilitation capabilities by incorporating immersive virtual reality therapy solutions for neurological rehabilitation and cognitive care. The transaction also expanded the company's ability to address a broader range of remote therapy applications.

North America was the leading region in the virtual rehabilitation telerehabilitation systems market in 2025, supported by established digital healthcare infrastructure, strong telehealth adoption and continued investment in rehabilitation technologies. Asia-Pacific is expected to record rapid growth during the forecast period as healthcare digitization expands and demand for accessible rehabilitation services increases. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa.

Countries covered in the virtual rehabilitation telerehabilitation systems market analysis include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:



1) By Component: Hardware; Software; Services

2) By Technology: Virtual Reality Rehabilitation; Augmented Reality Rehabilitation; Artificial Intelligence Based Rehabilitation; Wearable Rehabilitation Technologies; Motion Tracking Technologies; Remote Monitoring Technologies

3) By Rehabilitation Type: Physical Rehabilitation; Cognitive Rehabilitation; Neurological Rehabilitation; Occupational Rehabilitation; Speech Rehabilitation; Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation

4) By Delivery Mode: Cloud Based Solutions; On Premise Solutions; Web Based Platforms; Mobile Based Platforms

5) By Application: Hospitals; Care Homes; Home; Other Applications

Subsegments:



1) By Hardware: Virtual Reality Headsets; Augmented Reality Devices; Wearable Rehabilitation Devices; Motion Tracking Sensors; Haptic Feedback Devices; Remote Monitoring Devices; Smart Rehabilitation Equipment; Cameras And Imaging Systems; Rehabilitation Controllers And Input Devices; Connected Rehabilitation Devices

2) By Software: Rehabilitation Management Software; Virtual Rehabilitation Platforms; Tele Rehabilitation Software; Artificial Intelligence Based Rehabilitation Software; Remote Patient Monitoring Software; Therapy Management Applications; Mobile Rehabilitation Applications; Cloud Based Rehabilitation Platforms; Data Analytics And Reporting Software; Gamified Rehabilitation Software

3) By Services: Remote Rehabilitation Therapy Services; Virtual Consultation Services; Rehabilitation Assessment Services; Rehabilitation Monitoring Services; Platform Integration Services; Training And Support Services; Software Maintenance Services; Managed Rehabilitation Services; Teletherapy Services; Rehabilitation Program Customization Services

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



Brontes Processing LLC

Curovate Inc.

DIH International Ltd.

Flint Rehabilitation Devices LLC

GripAble Limited

Kinesix XR Inc.

MediTouch Ltd.

MindMaze

Moterum Technologies Inc.

Neuro Rehab VR Inc.

PT Genie Inc.

React Neuro Inc.

Rehametrics S.L.

Tyromotion GmbH

Virtualware Group PLC VRapeutic S.r.l.

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