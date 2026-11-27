MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Artificial Intelligence (AI) Powered Supply Chain Planning Software Market Global Report 2026" has been added tooffering.

The global artificial intelligence (AI)-powered supply chain planning software market is experiencing exponential growth as organizations seek faster, more accurate and resilient planning capabilities. The market is projected to increase from $8.81 billion in 2025 to $11.03 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.2%.

Historical market growth has been supported by the increasing complexity of global supply chains, stronger demand for precise forecasting and persistent inventory optimization challenges. Frequent supply chain disruptions have also encouraged businesses to adopt AI-powered planning platforms that improve visibility, accelerate decision-making and help balance supply with rapidly changing customer demand.

The AI-powered supply chain planning software market is forecast to reach $26.72 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 24.8%. Growth during the forecast period will be driven by rising demand for autonomous supply chain planning, continuous optimization and software capable of responding quickly to operational disruptions. Broader adoption of predictive inventory management and greater emphasis on adaptive procurement and production scheduling will further support market expansion.

Key AI supply chain planning trends include the growing use of AI-powered demand forecasting, real-time planning and automated inventory optimization. Organizations are also increasing investments in predictive supply chain risk management, dynamic production planning and procurement technologies. These capabilities enable companies to identify potential constraints earlier, adjust plans as conditions change and improve coordination across suppliers, manufacturers, distributors and retailers.

E-commerce growth is a major driver of the AI-powered supply chain planning software market. Increased internet access and widespread adoption of digital shopping channels are generating greater order volumes while creating more complex fulfillment requirements. Retailers and logistics providers need accurate demand forecasts, real-time inventory visibility and efficient order fulfillment across distributed supply networks. AI-enabled planning software supports these requirements by analyzing changing demand patterns, optimizing stock allocation and helping organizations respond to seasonal or unexpected fluctuations.

Retail e-commerce sales in the United States reached $308.9 billion during the fourth quarter of 2024, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. This represented a 9.4% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2023. Continued expansion in online retail is expected to increase demand for AI supply chain planning solutions that can improve fulfillment performance, reduce excess inventory and support consistent product availability.

Technology providers are advancing the market through agentic AI applications designed to strengthen autonomous decision-making, improve supply chain resilience and accelerate operational execution. In April 2026, Oracle Corporation launched Oracle Fusion Agentic Applications for Finance and Supply Chain. The suite uses specialized AI agents to support supply chain planning, procurement, manufacturing, logistics and inventory optimization within Oracle Fusion Cloud applications.

The Oracle platform can execute routine activities, identify exceptions and recommend corrective actions using enterprise-wide contextual data. Integration with Oracle AI Agent Studio also enables organizations to build and customize AI agents while applying governance, security and approval controls. These capabilities can help businesses reduce delays, improve working capital, increase planning accuracy and respond more effectively to supply chain changes.

Strategic acquisitions are also shaping the competitive environment. In February 2023, Thoma Bravo acquired Coupa Software for $8.0 billion. The transaction expanded Thoma Bravo's enterprise software portfolio and strengthened its exposure to cloud-based business spend management, AI-driven procurement and supply chain optimization. Coupa provides AI-enabled supply chain planning capabilities through its Business Spend Management platform.

North America was the leading region in the artificial intelligence-powered supply chain planning software market in 2025, supported by advanced technology infrastructure, strong enterprise adoption and investment in AI-driven business applications. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Regions covered by the market analysis include Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa.

Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:



1) By Component: Software; Services

2) By Technology: Machine Learning; Predictive Analytics; Natural Language Processing; Generative Artificial Intelligence; Deep Learning

3) By Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based; On-Premises; Hybrid

4) By Application: Demand Forecasting; Inventory Optimization; Capacity Planning; Risk Management; Network Planning; Replenishment Planning

5) By Industry Vertical: Manufacturing; Retail And E Commerce; Healthcare; Automotive; Consumer Goods; Food And Beverage; Other Industry Verticals

Subsegments:



1) By Software: Transportation Planning Software; Sales And Operations Planning Software; Advanced Analytics Software; Risk Management Software

2) By Services: Consulting Services; Implementation Services; Integration Services; Managed Services

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

International Business Machines Corporation

Dassault Systemes SE

Infor Inc

Manhattan Associates Inc

Coupa Software Inc

SAS Institute Inc

Blue Yonder Group Inc

Kinaxis Inc

o9 Solutions Inc

Anaplan Inc

Epicor Software Corporation

RELEX Solutions Oy

ToolsGroup S.r.l.

John Galt Solutions Inc

Adexa Inc

Lokad SAS

Streamline Inc GAINS Systems LLC

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