MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leading players: Alphabet, Microsoft, Accenture, Cisco and Palo Alto Networks. Profiles cover content-filtering offerings, innovations, acquisitions, security capabilities and reach.

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Content Filtering Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global content filtering market is experiencing rapid growth as organizations strengthen cybersecurity, enforce acceptable-use policies, and protect sensitive information across increasingly complex digital environments. The market grew from $4.55 billion in 2025 to $5.09 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%.

Historic market growth has been supported by rising enterprise exposure to malware and phishing attacks, regulatory requirements for digital safety, and the widespread adoption of web filtering tools. Increased employee internet usage and the expansion of centralized network security systems have also encouraged businesses to implement stronger controls over incoming and outgoing digital content.

The content filtering market is projected to reach $8.06 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 12.2%. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, the expansion of remote and hybrid workforces, and growing demand for real-time content inspection. Organizations are also placing greater emphasis on automated content governance, risk detection, regulatory compliance, and the enforcement of corporate internet-use policies.

Key content filtering market trends include adaptive URL and web filtering policies, zero-trust content access controls, contextual content classification, and user behavior-based monitoring. The expansion of software-as-a-service platforms and endpoint content governance is further transforming the market, enabling organizations to apply consistent security policies across cloud applications, corporate networks, remote devices, and distributed work environments.

Rising cybersecurity risks and data breaches remain major drivers of content filtering market growth. Rapid digitalization has expanded the volume of systems, applications, and sensitive data exposed online, creating additional opportunities for cyberattacks and unauthorized access. Content filtering solutions help organizations monitor and regulate digital traffic, block malicious material, prevent phishing attempts, and restrict unauthorized or sensitive data transfers across networks.

The scale of cybercrime highlights the need for more effective filtering and threat prevention. According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, cybercrime complaints reached 859,532 in 2024, while reported losses exceeded $16.6 billion. This represented a 33% increase in losses compared with 2023. These figures are accelerating enterprise investment in real-time inspection, automated policy enforcement, and multi-layered content security.

Innovation in artificial intelligence is also shaping the competitive landscape. In March 2026, Dotgo Inc. launched an AI-powered content filtering system and moderation engine for Rich Communication Services business messaging. The technology uses artificial intelligence and natural language processing to inspect messages in real time and identify spam, phishing attempts, malicious links, and policy-violating text before delivery. Its integration with RCS Business Messaging platforms is designed to improve message-level protection and support brand-safe communication between enterprises and customers.

Strategic acquisitions are strengthening market capabilities. In April 2025, DNSFilter Inc. acquired Zorus Inc. for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition combines endpoint-level web filtering and user behavior analytics with DNSFilter's DNS-layer security capabilities. The transaction is intended to create a more comprehensive, multi-layered cybersecurity offering for managed service providers while improving content and threat filtering across users, devices, and network environments.

North America was the largest content filtering market in 2025, reflecting strong cybersecurity investment, advanced digital infrastructure, and broad adoption of cloud-based security platforms. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period as digital transformation, internet usage, cloud adoption, and cybersecurity awareness increase. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, the USA, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Solutions; Services

2) By Technology: Uniform Resource Locator (URL) Filtering; Real-Time Threat Detection; Policy Enforcement And Management

3) By Deployment Mode: Cloud-based; On-premises; Hybrid

4) By End-User: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI); Government And Defense; Information Technology (IT) And Telecom; Healthcare; Education; Retail And E-commerce

Subsegments:

1) By Solutions: Web Filtering; Email Filtering; DNS Filtering; Endpoint Filtering; Network Filtering; Application Filtering; Cloud Or Software As A Service (SaaS) Filtering; Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Filtering

2) By Services: Professional Services; Managed Services; Consulting Services; Integration And Deployment Services; Support And Maintenance Services

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured

The companies featured in this Content Filtering market report include:



Alphabet Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Accenture plc

Cisco Systems Inc.

Palo Alto Networks Inc.

Fortinet Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Trend Micro Incorporated

Zscaler Inc.

Cloudflare Inc.

Netskope Inc.

Nordsec Ltd

AO Kaspersky Lab

Menlo Security Inc.

DNSFilter Inc.

ProMobi Technologies Private Limited

SafeDNS Ltd.

Windscribe Limited

DefensX Security Ltd. ScoutDNS Inc.

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