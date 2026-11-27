MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through blockchain-based supply chain visibility, product authentication, fraud prevention, inventory accuracy, digital payments and Web3 loyalty programs.

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Blockchain In Retail Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global blockchain in retail market is experiencing rapid growth as retailers invest in secure, transparent, and efficient digital infrastructure. The market is projected to increase from $0.75 billion in 2025 to $0.95 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.6%. Historical growth has been supported by rising retail fraud, wider adoption of omnichannel business models, increased demand for supply chain and product sourcing transparency, early implementation of digital payment technologies, and the expansion of international retail supply networks.

Strong momentum is expected to continue through 2030, with the blockchain in retail market forecast to reach $2.39 billion at a CAGR of 26.1%. Key growth factors include the development of decentralized retail ecosystems, increasing consumer demand for ethically sourced products, broader adoption of blockchain-based identity management, deeper integration with artificial intelligence-powered retail analytics, and wider availability of blockchain-as-a-service platforms.

Major blockchain in retail market trends include growing use of blockchain for product authentication, adoption of distributed ledger technology for retail payments, integration with customer loyalty and rewards programs, and expansion of blockchain-enabled supply chain visibility. Retailers are also placing greater emphasis on fraud prevention, data integrity, inventory accuracy, and consumer trust. These capabilities enable businesses to verify product origins, monitor goods throughout the supply chain, reduce counterfeiting risks, and improve coordination among suppliers, distributors, stores, and customers.

The continued expansion of the retail sector is expected to be a significant driver of market growth. Stronger consumer spending is encouraging retailers to scale operations and invest in technologies that improve efficiency and accountability. Blockchain supports this expansion by enabling transparent product tracking, strengthening fraud controls, and improving inventory management. These advantages can help retailers increase operational efficiency while giving consumers greater confidence in product quality, authenticity, and sourcing.

In March 2024, the National Retail Federation forecast that US retail sales would reach between $5.23 trillion and $5.28 trillion during 2024. This represented expected annual growth of 2.5% to 3.5% compared with 2023. Continued retail sales growth is likely to increase demand for scalable blockchain solutions that can support larger transaction volumes, complex supply networks, secure payment processes, and enhanced customer experiences.

Retail and technology companies are also developing Web3-powered loyalty programs to digitize rewards, increase customer engagement, and create stronger brand ecosystems. In June 2023, India-based e-commerce company Flipkart partnered with Hang and Polygon Labs to launch FireDrops 2.0 on the Polygon blockchain. The loyalty program gives users access to brand challenges, mystery boxes, limited-edition badges, and non-fungible tokens. The initiative demonstrates how blockchain-based loyalty experiences can encourage deeper customer interaction and introduce scalable, digital-first reward opportunities.

Blockchain adoption is also advancing in food retail traceability and regulatory compliance. In September 2023, US-based software provider iFoodDS partnered with IBM to introduce a blockchain-enabled traceability solution supporting compliance with the US Food and Drug Administration's FSMA 204 Food Traceability Rule. The collaboration is designed to help food manufacturers and supply chain participants securely standardize and monitor critical product information in real time. This approach can improve food traceability, facilitate regulatory reporting, and strengthen supply chain responsiveness.

North America was the largest region in the blockchain in retail market in 2025, supported by advanced digital infrastructure, significant retail technology investment, and strong adoption of supply chain modernization initiatives. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period as e-commerce expands and retailers accelerate digital transformation. The regions covered by the blockchain in retail market analysis include Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Countries covered in the blockchain in retail market report include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Platform Or Solutions; Services

2) By Providers: Application Providers; Middleware Providers; Infrastructure Providers

3) By Application: Compliance Management; Identity Management; Loyalty and Rewards Management; Payments; Smart Contracts; Supply Chain Management; Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Platform Or Solutions: Blockchain-As-A-Service (BaaS); Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT); Smart Contracts; Identity Management Solutions; Payment And Settlement Solutions

2) By Services: Consulting Services; Integration Services; Managed Services; Support And Maintenance Services

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



International Business Machines Corporation

SAP SE

Oracle Corporation

Bitfury Group Limited

Auxesis Services & Technologies (P) Ltd.

Walmart Inc.

Target Corporation

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Overstock. com Inc.

Blockverify Limited

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Chronicled Inc.

Coinfirm Limited

The De Beers Group

Everledger Limited

Filament, Inc.

Fluent Inc.

Loyyal Corporation

modum. io AG

Provenance Limited

Ripe Technology Inc.

Skuchain Inc.

Sweetbridge Inc.

Taeltech Pte. Ltd.

TE-FOOD International GmbH

VeChain Foundation San Marino S. r. l.

Ambrosus Technologies GmbH

ARCNET Corp.

Block Array LLC

Chainvine Limited OriginTrail d. o. o.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900