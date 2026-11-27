MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Pet Obesity Management Market Global Report 2026" has been added tooffering.

The global pet obesity management market is experiencing strong growth as pet owners, veterinarians and animal health companies place greater emphasis on weight control, preventive care and long-term wellness. The market is projected to increase from $9.46 billion in 2025 to $10.03 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%.

Growth in recent years has been supported by rising pet humanization, the increasing prevalence of obesity among companion animals and the expansion of veterinary healthcare services. Greater awareness of obesity-related health risks is also encouraging pet owners to seek professional weight management support. In parallel, the wider availability of specialized diets and veterinary-recommended nutrition products is improving access to structured pet weight management programs.

The pet obesity management market is forecast to reach $12.31 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2026. Future growth is expected to be driven by increasing demand for personalized pet health solutions, broader adoption of digital monitoring platforms and continued expansion of premium therapeutic pet foods. Investment in pet wellness innovation and the growing focus on preventive animal healthcare are also expected to support market development.

Key pet obesity management market trends include the adoption of customized nutrition plans, veterinary-guided weight monitoring programs and functional pet food products. Digital pet health tools are becoming increasingly important, enabling owners and veterinary professionals to monitor activity, nutrition and weight-related progress. These capabilities are helping create more coordinated approaches to pet obesity prevention and treatment.

Pet food and animal health companies are strengthening their portfolios with advanced dietary solutions designed to support healthy weight management and address associated health concerns. In January 2024, Hill's Pet Nutrition Inc. launched several prescription diet products, including Prescription Diet Z/D Low-Fat Hydrolyzed Soy Canine, Prescription Diet C/D Multicare Low-Fat Canine, Prescription Diet Gastrointestinal Biome Stress Feline and Prescription Diet C/D Multicare Stress Feline.

The formulations were developed to support pets with food sensitivities, digestive health needs and other conditions requiring specialized nutrition. The products also incorporate Hill's ActivBiome+ ingredient technology, which is designed to support digestive health by activating the gut microbiome. Product developments of this kind reflect the pet obesity management industry's increasing focus on targeted nutrition and veterinary-supported dietary care.

Strategic acquisitions are also shaping the competitive environment. In February 2024, Better Choice Company Inc., a U.S.-based pet health and wellness company, acquired Canada-based Aimia Pet Healthco Inc. for an undisclosed amount. The transaction expanded Better Choice Company's pet health and wellness portfolio, particularly in the area of pet weight management supplements.

The acquisition reflects growing commercial interest in products that address obesity among dogs and cats. Excess weight can increase the risk of chronic health conditions, including arthritis, diabetes and hypertension, creating sustained demand for nutritional products, supplements and veterinary weight management services. As awareness rises, companies are expected to continue investing in clinically informed products and integrated pet wellness solutions.

Overall, the pet obesity management market outlook remains positive. Increasing expenditure on companion animal healthcare, demand for premium nutrition and the integration of digital health monitoring are creating new opportunities across veterinary services, therapeutic foods and wellness products. Preventive veterinary care is expected to remain central to market growth as owners seek to improve their pets' quality of life and reduce the long-term impact of obesity-related conditions.

North America was the largest region in the pet obesity management market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market coverage includes Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product: Drugs; Food Supplements

2) By Animal Type: Dogs; Cats; Other Animal Types

3) By Distribution Channel: Pet Specialty Stores; E-Commerce; Other Distribution Channels

Subsegments:

1) By Drugs: Appetite Suppressants; Fat Absorption Inhibitors; Metabolism Enhancers; Other Pharmaceutical Drugs

2) By Food Supplements: Fiber-Based Supplements; Probiotic Supplements; Omega-3 Fatty Acids Supplements; Protein-Based Supplements; Other Nutritional Supplements

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



Mars Inc.

Zoetis Inc.

Purina PetCare

Royal Canin SAS

Hill's Pet Nutrition Inc

Drools Pet Food Pvt Ltd

Virbac S.A.

Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc

Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc

Neogen Corp

Merrick Pet Care Inc

Natural Balance Pet Foods Inc

Canidae Inc

Nutro Inc

FARMINA PET FOODS

VioVet Ltd.

Rolf C. Hagen Inc

Delicate Care Ltd.

Orijen Pet Foods

ACANA HUNGARY LTD

Wellness Pet Company

Diamond Pet Foods JustFoodForDogs

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